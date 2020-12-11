KU basketball’s game vs. Tarleton State canceled less than 48 hours before tip

Kansas basketball team’s game Sunday against Tarleton State has been canceled because of a positive COVID-19 case in Tarleton’s program, KU announced on Friday.

The contest “will not be rescheduled at this time,” KU said in a release.

Both programs mutually agreed to the decision.

The game was originally going to pit KU coach Bill Self against his former assistant coach Billy Gillispie, who coaches the Texans.

KU, after its home game on Friday against Omaha, will now have nearly a week off before opening Big 12 play at No. 17 Texas Tech on Thursday at 6 p.m.