KU Jayhawks vs. Washburn Ichabods: Lineups, tipoff time, streaming, notes

Former KU player Brett Ballard (right), who is now Washburn’s head coach, was a Wake Forest assistant when he coached Bryant Crawford at a media-day practice in 2015. The Associated Press

The details

When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday at Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence

Streaming/radio: Big 12 Now on ESPN+; WHB (810 AM)

Projected lineups

P No. Washburn Ht. Yr. PPG F 23 Will McKee 6-7 Jr. 4.0 F 42 Jonny Clausing 6-9 Jr. 11.7 G 14 Tyler Nelson 6-3 So. 9.3 G 20 Jalen Lewis 5-11 Jr. 9.0 G 12 Tyler Geiman 6-1 Sr. 17.0 P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG F 33 David McCormack 6-10 Jr. 7.7 G 2 Christian Braun 6-6 So. 15.3 G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 Jr 17.3 G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 Sr. 11.7 G 10 Jalen Wilson 6-8 Fr. 16.0

About Washburn (3-0): Former KU guard Brett Ballard is 65-31 in four seasons as head coach at Washburn. … The Ichabods defeated Central Oklahoma, 81-71, on Monday at Lee Arena in Topeka after winning games at Fort Hays State, 80-78, and Nebraska-Kearney, 73-62. … Washburn returns four starters and 91 percent of its scoring, 86 percent of its rebounding, 94 percent of assists and 89 percent of minutes played a year ago when the Ichabods went 16-13. … Washburn senior guard Tyler Geiman is a a two-time EKL Player of the Year out of Blue Valley High School. He was a finalist for the DiRenna Award as part of the Greater Kansas City Basketball Coaches Association nominee for the area’s player of the year. … Jalen Lewis, a junior guard out of Liberty High School, is a former DiRenna finalist. He is Liberty High’s all-time leading scorer … Tyler Nelson, a sophomore guard out of Rockhurst High School, hit seven threes versus Central Oklahoma. … Will McKee, a junior forward from St. James Academy, is a fourth starter from the KC area. … WU coach Ballard spent seven years on Bill Self’s staff at KU, graduating in 2003. He was the director of basketball operations for his final two seasons on staff. Ballard played two years for the Jayhawks under head coach Roy Williams from 2000-02. … Washburn’s 22-game schedule will consist of games against MIAA opponents as regional crossovers and non-conference matchups were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The KU game is an exhibition for Washburn but counts as a game on KU’s regular-season schedule.

About No. 7 Kansas (2-1): KU leads the overall series with Washburn, 38-3, which includes a 9-0 record in exhibition play dating to 2004. The last time the two teams met in a non-exhibition contest was Nov. 15, 2007, a 92-60 KU win in Allen Fieldhouse. … KU beat former KU guard Ballard’s Ichabods in an exhibition, 79-52, on Nov. 1, 2018, in Allen. … The Jayhawks have won 47 straight home openers, a streak which started in 1973-74. … KU is 2-1 for the eighth time under Self, including the second-straight season. … Kentucky’s Isaiah Jackson had eight blocked shots against KU on Tuesday night, the most since Mohamed Bamba of Texas blocked eight KU shots on Dec. 29, 2017. … KU guard Dajuan Harris has drawn three charges the past two games combined. … Junior Ochai Agbaji started his 50th career game on Tuesday, including his third this season. … Jalen Wilson has scored in double figures in all three games. … Self has a 264-14 record in Allen for a .949 win mark.