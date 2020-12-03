KU slugs Washburn 89-54 on Thursday for Jayhawks’ 48th straight win in a home opener

No. 7-ranked Kansas on Thursday night stretched its winning streak in home openers to a whopping 48 games by defeating NCAA Division II school Washburn 89-54 in Allen Fieldhouse.

No. 48 was quite different from the others in terms of atmosphere in KU’s tradition-rich building.

David McCormack scored 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting (3 of 4 from the free-throw line) for his first double-figure scoring outing of the season and grabbed six rebounds. Jalen Wilson added 13 points and six boards in a game contested before approximately 100 family members of the players and coaches. No season-ticket holders were allowed admittance to Thursday’s game and will not be let into the 65-year old building for Saturday’s 3 p.m. contest against North Dakota State.

Only a select few were allowed into the fieldhouse in response to the COVID-19 pandemic with a first-half headcount accounting for 95 fans.

Ochai Agbaji contributed 16 points for Kansas — he was 4 of 6 from three — as KU handed former Jayhawk guard Brett Ballard’s Ichabods their first loss of the season in four tries. Technically it doesn’t count on Washburn’s record, however, as this was an exhibition for the Ichabods, an actual game for the (3-1) Jayhawks.

Bryce Thompson had 11 points for KU. Tyler Geiman and Levi Braun had nine points apiece for the Ichabods.

McCormack scored 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting (3 of 3 from the free-throw line) and Wilson scored 12 points on 3-of-4 three-point shooting and KU led, 49-32, at halftime. The Jayhawks appeared to be trying to get McCormack going after a slow start to the season in which the 6-10 junior had 23 points and 14 boards in KU’s first three games.

Marcus Garrett and Agbaji hit the power forward McCormack with lobs for dunks in the opening two minutes. Agbaji had 10 points the first half. Washburn knocked down 6 of 14 threes the initial half and 9 of 26 for the game. KU was 13 of 26 from three.

Big man Jonny Clausing frustrated the Jayhawks early with three inside hoops, at one point causing coach Bill Self to call time out after the KU coach became dismayed with the ‘D’ on the 6-9 Clausing.

KU is set to meet North Dakota State at 3 p.m., Saturday, in Allen Fieldhouse and Creighton at 4 p.m., Tuesday back in Allen.

Fans will be allowed for the Creighton game and ensuing games versus Omaha (Dec. 11) and Tarleton State (Dec. 13).

Chancellor Douglas Girod announced on Thursday that KU fans would be allowed at KU athletic events the week of Dec. 7 to 14. Attendance at basketball games will be capped at about 2,500 fans. Football game attendance for the season finale against Texas on Dec. 12 will be capped at about 9,500 fans, Girod said.

He said the decision to host fans was made in conjunction with the Pandemic Medical Advisory Team and other university leaders.

The decision is based primarily on the current declining trend in COVID-19 positivity and hospitalization rates in our county and region, as well as the fact that Douglas County’s rates continue to be lower than most regions of the country,” Girod said at ku.edu. “Additionally, given there have been no known incidents of COVID-19 transmission at any KU athletics event so far, we are confident in the plans we’ve developed to prioritize safety in our venues.”

Also a limited number of men’s basketball single-game tickets have been made available to the general public for the Creighton, Omaha and Tarleton State games, plus games against West Virginia (Dec. 22), Texas (Jan. 2) and Oklahoma (Jan. 9).