What we learned about KU football from its 59-23 home loss to the TCU Horned Frogs

Kansas football fans that kept their TVs on past a brutal first quarter were rewarded by seeing some potential hope for the future.

Those first 12 minutes though? Yeesh ... and more than enough to set KU back in a 59-23 home loss to TCU on Saturday night at Booth Memorial Stadium.

Here’s a quick rundown of events that led to TCU taking a 24-0 lead:

• Quarterback Max Duggan found tight end Pro Wells so wide open for a 46-yard touchdown pass that Duggan turned to the sideline and shrugged, as if to indicate he couldn’t believe there were no defenders around either;

• Duggan later connected with Carter Ware for a 26-yard score, with this KU blown coverage leaving no player within 10 yards of TCU’s tight end in the end zone when he caught it;

• An errant snap over the head of KU quarterback Jalon Daniels leading to a 24-yard loss, then two plays later, a KU punt turning into a 37-yard punt return for TD from Derius Davis.

To be fair, this isn’t the easiest of circumstances for KU. The team had to postpone last week’s game against Texas because of a lack of depth at defensive line, and injuries combined with opt-outs have resulted in the team starting three true freshmen on the offensive line ... then also bringing a redshirt freshman walk-on in Saturday when one of those players went off with an ailment.

Which is why the good moments after that, perhaps, should count for a little more. True freshman receiver Luke Grimm grabbed a pair of touchdowns, including one where he deftly kept his toes inbounds on an outside throw. Kwamie Lassiter went over 100 yards receiving on his Senior Night and recovered a surprise onside kick, while running back Amauri Pesek-Hickson showed some burst in eclipsing 100 yards as KU’s featured back.

KU quarterback Miles Kendrick — after replacing Daniels — was responsible for most of the air-yard production, though he also was mistake-prone. He completed 10 of his first 13 passes for 153 yards before throwing a pick-six and also fumbling a ball that resulted in a TCU fumble recovery touchdown.

TCU’s early lead meant it won despite some strange stats. Duggan completed just 3 of 11 passes — and none to receivers or running backs — while finishing with 96 yards and three touchdowns.

KU, now 0-8 and 0-7 in Big 12 play, travels to Texas Tech next week.