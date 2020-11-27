Quick Scout: KU Jayhawks’ foe Saint Joseph’s has style all its own. What to watch for

Before every KU men’s basketball game, The Star’s Jesse Newell previews the Jayhawks’ upcoming opponent with a scouting report and prediction.

Friday’s game: No. 6 Kansas vs. Saint Joseph’s, 1 p.m. Central, Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, Florida

TV: FS1

Opponent’s record: 0-1

KenPom (Ken Pomeroy) Ranking: 161

Point spread: Not set.

All statistics from KenPom.com, Hoop-Math.com and Synergy Sports Technology. KenPom stats also only include Division I competition.

3 Strengths

▪ Shot selection: Saint Joseph’s coach Billy Lange is a former Philadelphia 76ers assistant, and his analytics background is evident when looking at the team’s offensive style; the Hawks love to hunt for easy baskets transition while also putting up a lot of threes.

▪ Defensive pressure: Lange mixed up his team’s defensive looks against Auburn on Thursday, rotating in some trapping defenses that helped the Hawks create 18 turnovers.

▪ Unselfishness: Saint Joseph’s appears to put great emphasis on driving to kick for open threes; twenty of the team’s 32 field goals were assisted in the opener.

3 Weaknesses

▪ Making threes: Though the Hawks shoot a lot from the perimeter, they aren’t that accurate comparatively, making just 30% of those tries a season ago (325th nationally).

▪ Rim protection: Saint Joseph’s allowed a high number of opponent attempts at the rim last year, while ranking 274th in field goal percentage defense on those close attempts.

▪ Rebounding ... both ends: The Hawks were poor on the offensive and defensive glass a season ago while especially struggling against Auburn to secure defensive rebounds.

Player to watch

6-foot-8 forward Taylor Funk (No. 33)

Saint Joseph’s Taylor Funk. Saint Joseph's Athletics

Plus: Scored 28 on 11-for-16 shooting in opener against Auburn

Plus: Made all seven two-point attempts and is comfortable scoring both on rolls and with straight-line drives

Plus: Made 4 of 9 threes and has range that extended to center-court logo in Fort Myers

Plus: Solid offensive rebounder

Minus: Not a physical player; doesn’t draw fouls or get to free throw line often

Minus: Struggles on defensive glass

Prediction

KU will certainly see a contrast in opponents during its two games in Fort Myers, Fla.

Saint Joseph’s, stylistically, is the opposite of Gonzaga in many ways. The Hawks like to gamble defensively, while the Bulldogs prefer to stay sound. Saint Joseph’s also fires up threes at every opportunity, while the Zags prefer to attack inside-out.

KU, athletically, should find itself in a much more comfortable position against Saint Joe’s. The Hawks — outside of Funk — provide little in the way of defensive resistance inside, and while the team is tall at the guard positions, it doesn’t come close to Gonzaga (as few teams will) in terms of quickness and lateral speed.

The Jayhawks have another advantage: a bit more rest. KU played the early game Thursday, while Saint Joseph’s went to overtime after that against Auburn, which means fatigue could play a role with such a quick turnaround.

Saint Joseph’s will need to make its threes to stay close, though KU’s deep bench means Bill Self could always go to a smaller, five-guard lineup if allowing outside shots becomes a defensive issue.

The Jayhawks on offense, meanwhile, should find lots of easy attempts inside if they’re able to break through Saint Joseph’s initial wave of defensive aggressiveness.

It seems like a nice spot for KU to bounce back following a frustrating opener.

Kansas 89, Saint Joseph’s 67

Jesse’s pick to cover spread: N/A.

Hawk to Rock

Marcus Garrett should have plenty of opportunities to be a playmaker, whether it’s creating shots off the drive or finding teammates for shots after breaking pressure. Look for him to score 20-plus for a second straight game.

Last game prediction: Gonzaga 71, Kansas 63 (Actual: Gonzaga 102-90) ✔️

2019-20 record vs. spread: 1-0

Last seven seasons’ record vs. spread: 120-87-3