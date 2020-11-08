KU Jayhawks report card: Sooners blow out KU with several key Kansas players sidelined

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) throws in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri State Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Norman, Okla. He threw for 212 yards and one TD against Kansas on Saturday. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP

Kansas athletic department officials released the Jayhawks’ football inactive list — players who wouldn’t be playing — about 15 minutes before Saturday’s kickoff at Oklahoma.

After perusing the list, anybody familiar with the Jayhawks’ 2020 roster knew KU was in for a long day against the country’s No. 19-ranked team.

The “inactives” included starting defensive linemen Da’Jon Terry and Marcus Harris and offensive lineman Chris Hughes. Also unable to play: punter Kyle Thompson, running back Velton Gardner, linebacker Denzel Feaster, as well as two top receivers: Stephon Robinson and Lawrence Arnold.

“I wouldn’t really call it a blow (to the team’s chances),” KU linebacker Kyron Johnson said after the Jayhawks’ 62-9 blowout loss to the Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. “It was basically, ‘Yeah we lost a couple pretty good players.’ It’s basically, ‘Next man up.’”

Publicly, the Jayhawks (0-7, 0-6 Big 12) have made few excuses this season. But this squad also has been without COVID opt-outs Dru Prox (linebacker) and Pooka Williams (running back) the past couple of weeks, as well as, for undisclosed reasons, defensive back Davon Ferguson.

There were bright spots. Johnson had seven tackles and forced a fumble. He also had two sacks for a KU defense that allowed 540 yards. Defensive back Ricky Thomas had eight tackles and put a hard hit on OU quarterback Spencer Rattler that ultimately forced Rattler to leave the game in the third quarter with a left hip injury.

And defensive back Nate Betts had eight tackles while Kenny Logan had seven tackles and his second interception in as many weeks.

Here are this week’s grades.

Report card

Offense: C-. The loss of starting running back Gardner, apparently to injury, had to hamper the Jayhawks. Freshman Daniel Hishaw, a native of Moore, Oklahoma, gained 73 yards on 10 carries, with a long run of 47 yards.

Amauri Pesek-Hickson, a freshman from Blue Valley North, gained 43 yards on 10 carries with a long run of 12 yards. Luke Grimm, a freshman receiver out of Raymore-Peculiar, had four catches for 61 yards and two carries for 12 yards.

Daniels completed 11 of 31 passes for 115 yards and two interceptions. The freshman still hasn’t thrown a TD pass this season, but he showed toughness after being sacked nine times for 73 yards.

Backup quarterback Miles Kendrick hit tight end Will Huggins, a freshman from Shawnee Mission South, for a 20-yard TD pass to account for the Jayhawks’ lone touchdown.

Defense: C. The defense made Sooners quarterback Rattler (15-27-1, 212 yards, one touchdown) and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (104 yards, 11 carries, two TDs) work hard for their yards.

Special teams: B-. Freshman Reis Vernon had nine punts for a 36.8 yard average. He had a long punt of 48 yards. Jacob Borcila booted a 32-yard field goal to close the first half. Kenny Logan had a 38-yard kickoff return.

Coaching: C. It has to be tough with so many players missing because of COVID or injury. KU generally does not provide reasons players are missing from games. There were no obvious coaching mistakes Saturday in a game in which KU was a 38-point underdog.

Next: After an off-week, KU will meet Texas on Nov. 21 at Booth Memorial Stadium.