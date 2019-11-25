KU Jayhawks football vs. Baylor Bears: Kickoff time, TV, five things to know

Following two non-competitive games, Kansas coach Les Miles was pleased with the Jayhawks’ effort in a 41-31 road loss to Iowa State on Saturday.

“It is the same team, but I really enjoyed how they played,” Miles said after the game. “We made some big catches and (quarterback Carter Stanley) was extremely on at times.”

If nothing else, KU rediscovered its offensive mojo under new coordinator Brent Dearmon. The Jayhawks actually outgained the Cyclones, 493-489, while posting a healthy 6.5 yards per play.

Here’s a look at this week’s game.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The details

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Booth Memorial Stadium, Lawrence

TV: ESPN

Radio: WHB (810 AM) in Kansas City, KFH (1240 AM) in Wichita

The line: Baylor by 14.

Five things to know

In rare company: KU running back Pooka Williams’ 154-yard performance against Iowa State helped him to a milestone: He became the first Jayhawk to rush for 2,000 yards in his first two seasons since Gale Sayers in 1962-63. Williams’ 945 rushing yards in 2019 ranks third in the Big 12 and also is second among running backs. No bombs: Baylor has allowed just two 40-plus-yard passing plays all season, which is tied for the sixth-best mark in FBS football. The Bears also have surrendered just five total plays of 40-plus this year. He’s No. 2: KU quarterback Carter Stanley secured a coveted spot in the KU record books following his three-touchdown game against Iowa State. Stanley, with 37 career TD passes, now ranks second in KU history, behind only Ring of Honor member Todd Reesing. (Sack) King James: Baylor defensive tackle James Lynch leads the Big 12 with 10.5 sacks. No other conference player is close to that total, as Kansas State’s Wyatt Hubert and West Virginia’s Darius and Dante Stills are next with seven sacks each. No havoc: Entering the season finale, KU is tied with NC State for the fewest takeaways in FBS (seven). The Jayhawks also are alone in last place when it comes to team fumble recoveries (two).