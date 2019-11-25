Kansas pounds Chaminade in first round of Maui Invitational, 93-63

Kansas guard Devon Dotson (1) shoots over Chaminade guard Andre Arissol (10) during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia) AP

Kansas basketball fans need not worry about the 2019-20 Jayhawks suffering a one-for-the-ages upset loss to NCAA Division II giant-killer Chaminade at the Maui Invitational.

The No. 4-ranked Jayhawks sent the Silverswords to their 93rd defeat against eight wins in the prestigious tournament in paradise, rolling 93-63 on Monday in a first-round battle at Lahaina Civic Center.

Devon Dotson scored 19 points, while Udoka Azubuike totaled 15 points (all in the second half), Isaiah Moss 13 points, Ochail Agbaji 11, David McCormack 10 and Marcus Garrett eight points and seven assists as KU (4-1) advanced to Tuesday’s 9:30 p.m. semifinal against either BYU or UCLA. The Cougars (3-2) of the West Coast Conference and Bruins of the Pac-12 (4-1) played a quarterfinal immediately following the KU-Chaminade contest.

Chaminade (2-1), the program that knocked off No. 1 Virginia in 1982 in Honolulu for what is known as perhaps the biggest upset in college hoops history, and this past decade beat Power Five schools Oklahoma, Texas and Cal in the Maui Invitational, caused an early stir in the 2,400-seat building (occupied by 80% KU fans) by scoring the game’s first five points.

KU immediately responded with a Dotson and Garrett led 20-2 run that gave the Jayhawks a 20-7 lead with 11:19 left in the half. Dotson had seven points and Garrett five in that run against a Chaminade team that wound up with an unsightly 27 turnovers.

KU extended the lead to as many as 20 points at 43-23 and led at halftime, 47-27, thanks to 14 points from Dotson and 11 from Agbaji, who busted a recent slump by hitting three threes the first half in five tries.

KU’s defense was active early, forcing 16 Chaminade turnovers in the initial 20 minutes. An aggressive Azubuike picked up two early fouls and left the contest with KU up, 15-7, at 12:52.

Azubuike played just seven minutes the first half and did not take a shot in the stanza.

Tyler Cartaino scored 10 points for Chaminade in the half. KU hit 7 of 16 threes in building the 20-point halftime advantage. Like Dotson, Moss hit two threes and had six points the first half. Garrett had eight points and four assists in the half.

Azubuike scored five points in the first four minutes of the second half and KU led, 59-33, at 15:51. The 7-foot senior had nine points at the 13:40 mark and KU led, 63-36. Moss, KU’s grad transfer guard from Iowa, had 13 points at that point of the game. Garrett had seven assists, a big factor in KU’s leading by 27.

KU improved to 4-0 all-time against Chaminade. KU also beat the Silverswords the last time the Jayhawks were in Maui — by 51 points — in 2015.

Maui Invitational update

Dayton drubbed Georgia, 80-61, while Virginia Tech shocked No. 3 Michigan State, 71-66, in the first two games of the day.

Virginia Tech will meet Dayton at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the winners’ bracket.

“I’ve said this for 20 years, upsets happen. That’s no insult to them, but it is an upset,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “I publicly want to apologize to maybe the greatest fan group that was here. We feel like I let them down. It’s been an interesting couple of weeks. We weren’t as sharp today.”

Izzo said he felt great compassion for national player of the year candidate, Cassius Winston, who scored seven points in 26 foul-plagued minutes. Winston’s brother, Zachary, died on Nov. 10.

“It’s sad because for me, because at a tournament like this, I would like all the people in Hawaii and everybody else to see, he was a shell of himself today. I think it’s been a lot on him,” Izzo said. “I couldn’t do what that kid has done, no way. And he just looked tired the whole time. I think the mental stress that he’s going through ... and, because he doesn’t practice as much right now, physically I don’t think he’s in the shape he needs to be in. And I asked him at halftime and he said, ‘You better keep grinding on me, coach, don’t change one thing.’ Well, I got to tell you, that’s hard for me and it’s hard for him.”

Of the unexpected loss, Izzo stated: “Somehow, some way we didn’t spend a lot of time on the beach. I promise you, we will spend no time on the beach tonight, tomorrow or tomorrow night. So we’re going to spend some time in that walkthrough room and we won’t make those mistakes again.”

No distractions in paradise

KU coach Bill Self doesn’t agree with those who say teams face major distractions at the Maui Invitational

“I actually enjoy taking our team places where they can get away from everything else,” said Self. His Jayhawks are spending a week of their season in Maui, with games Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and the next game on the mainland not until Dec. 7 versus Colorado in Allen Fieldhouse.

“There’s more distractions going to the Garden in New York City to play,” Self added.

That’s where KU fell to Duke, 68-66, on Nov. 5 in the Champions Classic. “When you’ve got Kevin Durant sitting in the first row and you’ve got 58 tickets to go around to your players and you need 71 … who cuts who and all that stuff. There’s a lot more distractions on that. Parents say, no, no, I need this many (tickets) and there aren’t that many. Here there won’t be any distractions.”

The Jayhawk players had a day to themselves for sightseeing on Saturday and will again hit the beach on Thanksgiving Day once the tourney is over.

Keys to victory

Self, who has led KU to a Maui Invitational title in 2015, a runner-up finish in 2011 and 1-2 record in 2005, thinks he knows the key to win in Maui.

“I’d say in tournament like this with such short (time between games) I think effort and passion takes precedent over scouting report,” he said.

“Even though we’ll scout and do those things … usually if you are turned up, you can overcome mistakes I’d love to see us be able to go 9-deep and have confidence in those nine because you are not going to win the tournament playing six guys.”