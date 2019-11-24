KU basketball vs. Chaminade in Maui Invitational: Lineups, tipoff time, TV info

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas Jayhawks-Chaminade Silverswords game on Monday in Lahaina, Hawaii.

The tournament schedule runs through Wednesday.

The details

When/where: 8 p.m. Monday, Lahaina Civic Center, Maui

TV/radio: ESPNU; WHB (810 AM)

Projected lineups

P No. KANSAS (3-1) Ht. Yr. PPG

F 33 David McCormack 6-10 Soph. 7.3

F 35 Udoka Azubuike 7-0 Sr. 12.8

G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 Soph. 9.0

G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 Jr. 9.3

G 1 Devon Dotson 6-2 Soph. 18.8

P No. CHAMINADE (2-0) Ht. Yr. PPG

F 13 Tyler Cartaino 6-7 Sr. 20.5

F 3 Eliet Donley 6-6 Sr. 8.0

G 5 Telly Davenport 6-5 Jr. 12.5

G 10 Andre Arissol 6-2 Sr. 13.5

G 25 Kendall Small 6-0 Sr. 9.0

ABOUT KANSAS: Kansas has won its last five in-season tournaments, with the 2015 Maui Invitational included in the run. The streak started with the 2014 Orlando Classic, then the 2015 Maui Invitational, the 2016 CBE Classic, the 2017 HoopHall Miami Invitational and the 2018 NIT Season Tip Off. ... Kansas is 3-0 all-time against Chaminade, with all three games played at the Maui Invitational. KU is 12-6 all-time at the Maui Invitational. … Kansas has won two Maui Invitational titles, in 1996 and 2015, its last appearance in the event. ... Bill Self is 476-107 at Kansas and 683-212 for his career. He is five games from being the 30th active coach in the NCAA to have coached in 900 games. ... KU is 3-0 when leading at halftime and 386-31 overall when leading at half in the Self era. … KU is coming off a win over East Tennessee State in which the Jayhawks were 1 of 14 from three. That’s the program’s worst outing from beyond the arc since hitting no threes against TCU on Mar. 12, 2015. … KU has outrebounded its foes in three of four games. … Udoka Azubuike, who had four blocks against ETSU, ranks 20th in KU history with 100 rejections. He has passed Mitch Lightfoot and Paul Pierce (98 each). … Devon Dotson has scored in double figures in all four games this season for KU. He has made 27 of 31 free throws. ... If KU beats Chaminade it would play BYU or UCLA in Tuesday’s semis. The Jayhawks are 3-1 all-time against BYU and 8-10 versus UCLA.

ABOUT CHAMINADE: Chaminade was picked to finish third in the Pacific West Conference preseason coaches poll behind Concordia and Azusa Pacific. There are 12 teams in the league… Senior guard Tyler Cartaino, who hails from Newbury Park, California, was selected to the Pacific West preseason all-league team. He was a first-team all-league pick as a junior. … Cartaino was named the conference’s player of the week after averaging 20.5 points (on 66.7 percent shooting), 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists at the season-opening PacWest/GNAC Challenge in Alaska. He was most outstanding player at the Challenge. … Kendall Smith, a senior guard, has played at the University of Oregon and Pacific as well as Chaminade. ... Div. I Hawaii tripped Chaminade 83-66 in an exhibition on Oct. 30. Cartaino had 24 points in that game. … Ninth-year coach Eric Bovaird is 130-96 at Chaminade. ... Chaminade has won eight games and lost 92 at the Maui Invitational. ... Chaminade’s Roman Young, a 5-11 junior guard, is from Wichita. He graduated from Sunrise Christian Academy.