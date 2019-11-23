KU’s rally is not enough to beat Iowa State as Big 12 road losing streak continues

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy drops back to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney) AP

A second-half flurry by Kansas wasn’t enough for the Jayhawks to end their Big 12 road losing streak.

Brock Purdy threw for 372 yards and four TDs and Iowa State rallied to beat KU 41-31 on Saturday and clinch its third straight winning season.

La’Michael Pettway had 96 yards receiving and two touchdowns for the Cyclones (7-4, 5-3 Big 12), who’ve now complied three consecutive winning years just twice in the modern era.

Iowa State, under coach Earle Bruce, won eight games each in 1976, 1977 and 1978 before Bruce bolted for Ohio State.

But the Cyclones nearly blew it against the league’s last-place team as a 24-point favorite.

Kansas (3-8, 1-7) scored two touchdowns in just 77 seconds late in the third quarter, the second coming after Purdy threw an interception, to jump ahead 24-21. The Jayhawks have lost 44 straight conference road games. Their last Big 12 road win was against the Cyclones in 2008.

Purdy responded with a 24-yard TD pass to Hall and a five-yard touchdown run with 5:10 left to put Iowa State back on top 34-31.

After stopping Kansas on fourth down at the Iowa State 37, Purdy found Sean Shaw on 4th and goal from the four to seal the win with 1:09 to go.

Carter Stanley threw for 328 yards and three TDs for Kansas, and Pooka Williams ran for 154 yards.

The Jayhawks went for it on fourth-and-5 with 4:18 left down 34-31. It didn’t work, as Stanley threw a ball over the middle and behind the sticks that Anthony Johnson swatted away.

Kansas hosts Baylor next Saturday in the season finale and for senior day. Iowa State plays at Kansas State.