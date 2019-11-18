KU Jayhawks football vs. Iowa State Cyclones: Kickoff time, TV, 5 things to know

Kansas coach Les Miles says his team still has a lot to play for.

KU officially was eliminated from bowl contention following Saturday’s 31-13 loss at Oklahoma State, but Miles didn’t hesitate when asked what the motivation would be for team now.

“It’s the want to have this team continue to develop, improve and play well and enjoy victory,” Miles said Monday. “I think you’ll find that this team will play extremely hard. They enjoyed the wins they did accomplish. They’re not done with the season ... that would be my guess.”

It won’t be easy to get another win. KU is more than a three-touchdown underdog this week at Iowa State and is likely to be the same in the Jayhawks’ season finale at home against Baylor.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

One more victory would still be a significant milestone, though. The Jayhawks, 3-7, haven’t won four games or more in a season since 2009.

Here’s a look at this week’s game.

The details

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa

TV: FSN

Radio: WHB (810 AM) in Kansas City, KFH (1240 AM) in Wichita

The line: Iowa State by 23 1/2.

Five things to know

A repeat of history? KU’s last Big 12 road win came in Ames ... though that happened a long time ago. The Jayhawks defeated the Cyclones 35-33 on Oct. 4, 2008; KU has lost each of its 44 road conference games since. Purdy good: Iowa State sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy ranks third nationally in passing yards per game (320), which also is the top mark in the Big 12 conference. He’s also already set his team’s single-season record for TD passes, posting 22 in the Cyclones’ first 10 games. The 600 club: KU receivers Andrew Parchment and Stephon Robinson both recently eclipsed 600 receiving yards, which is a rare feat for the Jayhawks football program. The last time a KU receiving duo accomplished this was 2009, as Dezmon Briscoe (1,337) and Kerry Meier (985) both finished top five in the Big 12 in that category. Stuffed last year: KU struggled to generate any offense against Iowa State last season, losing 27-3 at Booth Memorial Stadium. The Jayhawks averaged just 4 yards per play while completing just 19 of 43 passes. Almost 100: This will be the 99th all-time meeting between KU and Iowa State, with the Jayhawks leading the series 50-42-6. The Cyclones have dominated recent meetings, though, winning eight of the last nine.