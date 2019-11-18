KU basketball vs. East Tennessee State: Lineups, tipoff time, streaming info

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas Jayhawks-East Tennessee State Buccaneers game on Tuesday:

The details

When/where: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence

TV/radio: The game will be live streamed on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ (subscription required); WHB (810 AM)

Projected lineups

P No. East Tennessee State (3-0) Ht. Yr. PPG

F 11 Jeromy Rodriguez 6-7 Sr. 8.7

C 25 Lucas N’Guessan 7-0 Sr. 5.7

G 3 Bo Hodges 6-5 Jr. 15.3

G 10 Patrick Good 6-0 Jr. 13.0

G 15 Isaiah Tisdale 6-1 Sr. 8.0

P No. Kansas (2-1) Ht. Yr. PPG

F 22 Silvio De Sousa 6-9 Jr. 4.7

F 35 Udoka Azubuike 7-0 Sr. 10.0

G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 Soph. 10.7

G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 Jr. 8.0

G 1 Devon Dotson 6-2 Soph. 18.7

ABOUT EAST TENNESSEE STATE: ETSU at 3-0 is off to its best start since opening the 1998-99 season with four straight wins. It is also the 15th time in the 101-year history of the program the Bucs have started 3-0. … For the first time since the 2008-09 season, ETSU won its road opener as the Buccaneers defeated UT-Martin, 92-75, on Nov. 9. Prior to that, ETSU’s last road-opening win was against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 24, 2008. … ETSU, which returns four starters from last year’s 24-10 team, was picked to win the Southern Conference in the both the league coaches and media preseason polls. … Senior forward Jeromy Rodriguez, junior guard Bo Hodges and sophomore guard Daivien Williamson landed spots on the 10-player preseason all-conference team. … Steve Forbes, a former Wichita State assistant, is 103-39 in four seasons at ETSU. … ETSU is looking for its first win over a ranked opponent since defeating No. 10 Arizona in the 1992 NCAA Tournament. ETSU is 0-11 vs. current Big 12 teams. Last time the Bucs faced a Big 12 foe was on Dec. 8, 2007 when Oklahoma State won, 78-65. … ETSU has won five games against Power Five programs since the 2007-08 season. The Bucs beat Mississippi State in 2016-17 and 2010-11, Georgia Tech in 2015-16, Arkansas in 2009-10 and Georgia in 2007-08.

ABOUT KANSAS: KU leads the all-time series with ETSU, 3-0. The Jayhawks rolled 108-73 in their last meeting on Jan. 4, 1996 at Allen Fieldhouse. … KU has won 22 straight games in Allen. … KU is 790-113 all-time in Allen, 252-13 in the Fieldhouse under coach Bill Self. … Self is 475-107 at KU and 682-212 for his career. … Kansas has committed 17 turnovers in its last two games after committing 18 in the opening half against Duke on Nov. 8. … KU is 169-1 when holding its opponent under 60 points in the Self era. … KU held Monmouth to 23.1 percent shooting (18-60) on Friday, the lowest percentage by a Kansas opponent since Texas posted 21.8 percent shooting in Lawrence on Feb 16, 2013.