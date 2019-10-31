Dotson returns for KU’s 102-42 win over Pittsburg State

Kansas has its preseason all-Big 12 point guard back in plenty of time for Tuesday night’s Champions Classic game against Duke.

Devon Dotson, who missed the Jayhawks’ exhibition opener against Fort Hays State a week ago because of a sprained ankle, scored 12 points and and dished seven assists in Thursday’s 102-42 exhibition victory over Pittsburg State at Allen Fieldhouse.

Dotson — who returned to practice a day after the Oct. 24 Fort Hays State game — may have needed an exhibition game desperately to shake off some rust prior to the upcoming regular-season opener vs. the Blue Devils in Madison Square Garden.

Dotson, who played 25 minutes on Thursday, missed 8 of his first 9 shots and 4 of his first 5 three-pointers. Not that it mattered, as hot-shooting sophomore combo guard Ochai Agbaji led a KU offense that committed a mere four turnovers.

Agbaji, a 6-5 wing out of Oak Park High School, scored 16 points in the first half (on 6-of-6 shooting, 4 of 4 from three) and finished with 19 points on 7-of-8 marksmanship (5 of 6 threes) in 22 minutes. He also had six assists and four rebounds.

Agbaji scored a team-leading 21 points in the exhibition opener — a 30-point victory over Fort Hays State.

Dotson scored five points and dished five assists the first half of Thursday’s easy blowout win that featured early leads of 8-2, 24-4 and 31-8..

Starting Kansas center Udoka Azubuike scored eight points on 4-of-4 shooting with 12 rebounds in 21 minutes. He had eight points and seven rebounds the first half. He finished 0 of 4 from the free-throw line on a night KU hit 5 of 12 free throws. KU hit 54.1 percent of its shots to Pitt State’s 27.1. KU hit 17 of 38 threes to Pitt’s 7 of 28.

Starting Kansas forward David McCormack had 13 points and five rebounds and forward Silvio De Sousa nine points and 10 boards.

Senior shooting guard Isaiah Moss, who didn’t play in the Fort Hays game because of a hamstring injury, scored three points on 1-of-4 three-point shooting while playing five minutes in his exhibition debut.

Moss hit his first shot, a three at 13:52, to give KU a 22-4 advantage. Moss, a graduate transfer from the University of Iowa, did not play the second half, which Kansas coach Bill Self said was the plan heading into the contest.

McCormack scored six quick points and Azubuike two, forcing Pitt State to call a timeout at 17:53 with KU up 8-2. KU never looked back, leading 49-22 at half and 61-22 early in the second half.

Kansas guard Marcus Garrett scored two points in 14 minutes in the half. He finished with five points and three assists in 16 minutes. Self said in his halftime interview that Garrett tweaked his ankle the first half. It did not appear serious as he returned to the game the final half.

Freshman Tristan Enaruna had nine points, eight boards and five assists in 21 minutes. Freshman Christian Braun hit three three-pointers and had nine points in 21 minutes.. Mitch Lightfoot had nine points in 13 minutes for the Jayhawks.

Notes: KU leads the overall series with Pittsburg State, 13-0, which includes a 9-0 record in exhibition games. The two teams have played exhibition games every other season starting in 2003. … KU won the last meeting 100-54 on Oct. 31 2017. KU, which has won 31 straight exhibition games dating to Oct. 30, 2012, is 90-9 in exhibition history. … KU has won 52 straight exhibition games at Allen Fieldhouse and is 63-4 overall in home exhibitions. … KU is 58-2 in exhibition play in Self’s 17 seasons.

Recruiting notes: Karim Mane, a 6-5 senior combo guard from Vanier High School in Montreal, has sliced his list of schools to 10 schools according to northpolehoops.com. They are: KU, Marquette, Memphis, Michigan State, Georgetown, Alabama, Illinois, Maryland, Cal and Wake Forest.

Mane is considered the top prospect in Canada in the class of 2020. He is listed as a 5-star recruit by Rivals.com, which does not rank players from outside the United States. … Moses Moody, a 6-5 senior small forward from Montverde Academy in Florida, who is ranked No. 50 in the recruiting class of 2020 by Rivals.com, earlier this week eliminated KU from his list of schools. He has a final list of Arkansas, Michigan and Virginia. Moody cut KU, Florida, USC and Ohio State. Moody is a native of Arkansas.

