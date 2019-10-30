KU basketball exhibition vs. Pittsburg State: Lineups, tipoff time, streaming info

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas Jayhawks-Pittsburg State Gorillas exhibition basketball game on Thursday:

The details

When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence

TV/radio: The game will be live streamed on ESPN+ (subscription required); WHB (810 AM)

Projected lineups

P No. Pittsburg State Ht. Yr. PPG (last year)

F 12 Dejon Waters 6-4 Jr. 0.0

F 33 Christian Edmondson 6-6 Sr. 6.8

G 3 Jah-Kobe Womack 6-3 Sr. 0.0

G 4 Ray Elliott 6-4 Soph. 4.8

G 14 R.J. Lawrence 5-11 Soph. 3.5

P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG

F 33 David McCormack 6-10 So. 3.9

F 35 Udoka Azubuike 7-0 Sr. 13.4

G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 So. 8.5

G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 Jr. 7.3

G 1 Devon Dotson 6-2 So. 12.3

ABOUT PITTSBURG STATE (17-13, 9-10 MIAA last season): Pittsburg State, which returns one starter and six letterwinners from last year’s team, is picked to finish fifth of 14 teams in the MIAA in the league’s media poll and eighth in the coaches poll. The Gorillas received 183 points in the media poll to place behind Northwest Missouri, Missouri Southern, Washburn and Fort Hays State. KU thumped FHSU, 86-56, last Thursday in the Jayhawks’ exhibition opener. … Thursday’s game against KU is Pitt State’s only exhibition. … Senior forward Christian Edmondson averaged a 6.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game a year ago. … Senior guard A.J. Walker, who will rejoin the squad second semester, averaged 7.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game a year ago. … Third-year coach Kim Anderson is 34-26 at Pittsburg State. He’s 335-188 in 18 seasons as a head coach.

ABOUT NO. 3 KANSAS (26-10, 12-6 Big 12 last season): KU leads the overall series with Pittsburg State, 12-0, which includes an 8-0 record in exhibition games. The teams played four regular-season games in a span from 1944 to 2001. The two teams have played exhibition games every other season starting in 2003. … KU won the last meeting, 100-54, on Oct. 31 2017. Udoka Azubuike scored 17 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. … KU, which has won 30 straight exhibition games dating to Oct. 30, 2012, is 89-9 in exhibition history. … KU has won 51 straight exhibition games at Allen and is 62-4 overall in home exhibitions. … KU is 57-2 in exhibition play in Bill Self’s 16 seasons. … In KU’s win over Fort Hays State, KU freshmen and sophomores connected on seven of the Jayhawks’ 11 three-pointers. … In recognition of Halloween, youths 13 and under are invited to take part in a costume parade on James Naismith Court at halftime. Prior to the game on the first and second level concourses, youths 13 and under are invited to Trick-or-Treat.

