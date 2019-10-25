Bill Self offers at least one reason KU ‘didn’t shoot it well’ against Fort Hays State

KU’s Devon Dotson didn’t play Thursday night because of an ankle injury. KU beat Fort Hays State 86-56 (Oct. 24, 2019). rsugg@kcstar.com

Kansas made just 11 of 33 three-point attempts for a chilly 33.3% in an 86-56 exhibition victory over Fort Hays State Thursday night at Allen Fieldhouse.

Only Marcus Garrett, who converted 4 of 7, and freshman walk-on Michael Jankovich — who swished his only three-point try during mop-up time — hit more than 50% of their attempts from beyond the arc, which has been moved to the international distance of 22 feet, 1.75 inches compared to last year’s mark of 20 feet, 9 inches.

Eight other Jayhawks combined to make 6 of 25 threes for 24%.

“We didn’t shoot it well,” KU coach Bill Self said. Overall, the Jayhawks hit 45.2% (33 of 73) of their shots to the Tigers’ 19 of 54 (35.2%). Fort Hays State was 8 of 25 from three-point range for 32%.

“Playing without Devon (Dotson) and Isaiah (Moss) … those two would be in the top three both as far as three-point shooters,” Self said. “To not have them out there when a team backs off and guards. the post could have made a difference.”

Dotson, a 36.3% three-point marksman as a freshman, missed Thursday’s game because of an ankle injury he sustained at practice Tuesday. Self said Dotson is expected to return to practice Saturday at close to 100%. Moss, a senior graduate transfer from the University of Iowa, where he made 42.1% of his threes last season, missed the game after tweaking his hamstring at practice Tuesday. Bothered by hamstring issues all preseason, Moss is expected to practice some this weekend but will not be 100%.

KU sophomore combo guard Ochai Agbaji scored a game-high 21 points but misfired on six of nine three-point attempts. Freshmen Christian Braun (2 of 5), Jalen Wilson (1 of 4) and Tristan Enaruna (0 of 3) went a combined 3 of 12 for 25%.

Self comments on three freshmen

On the play of his freshmen Thursday, here’s what Self had to say.

“I’d say not awful, not great. I thought they all did some great things,” Self said. “Christian made a couple of shots and I thought that the ball moved pretty well with him, but he can defend much better. I thought Tristan did some good things. He’s just casual. He just plays at a very cool speed and he has to turn it up because he could be a terrific defender with his length.

“Jalen is aggressive. He made his first shot of the game and didn’t really get the chance to do much after that shooting the ball, but he had a lot of good looks. He’ll shoot it, there’s no doubt about that, he and Christian both. They will shoot it if they’re open. I thought they did fine.”

Self started 6-8 wing Wilson in a lineup that included Garrett, Agbaji, Silvio De Sousa and Udoka Azubuike.

Self was asked if there was any particular reason he started Wilson over the other two freshmen.

“Absolutely not. Not one thing,” Self said, noting Braun started the second half. “None of the freshmen will start as long as we are healthy, at least initially. I’m not saying that couldn’t change. … With the freshmen, at least early on, whoever is performing the best those particular nights will probably get the most minutes.”

In completing a look at KU’s outside shooting Thursday, big men Mitch Lightfoot, De Sousa and David McCormack each were 0-for-1 from three-point range. Walk-on Chris Teahan also missed his only three. Lightfoot, a senior forward, still may be redshirted this season, Self said after the game. Players can still be redshirted if they play during the exhibition season, Self learned Wednesday.

Self is hoping Dotson will be back for next Thursday’s second exhibition against Pittsburg State (7 p.m., Allen Fieldhouse).

“We’re more concerned about Isaiah than Devon,” he said. “I can’t imagine Devon not practicing by the end of the weekend. Structurally, he’ll be fine based on the MRI (of right ankle), the X-rays and the doctors. We’re hopeful that Isaiah can get on the court by the end of the weekend, but probably in a limited capacity. Hopefully they’ll both be available to us full speed by next Thursday, but Isaiah would be the one we’re most concerned with.”

Garrett had 15 points, five assists, three steals and no turnovers playing the point in place of Dotson.

“Certainly, I think that him, Devon and Ochai out there together could be kind of fun to watch,” Self said.

“That’s all we talk about,” junior Garrett said of he, sophomore Agbaji and soph Dotson leading the break. “We feel we could be great defending on the perimeter. We’re all athletic, can move our feet and have quick hands.”

Garrett and Agbaji had three steals apiece in the opener.

Fort Hays State players pleased

Fort Hays State’s Devin Davis, a 6-3 senior from Vallejo, California, who had eight points and four rebounds Thursday, said he was pleased the Tigers were able to avoid getting blown out until midway through the second half.

“We defended them well,” Davis said. “When you make the No. 3 team (in AP poll) call a timeout — it was 34-36 (with 18 minutes to play) — I was pretty happy with that. I think to go into the season we’re going to be fine.”

The Tigers have been picked to finish fourth in the 14-team MIAA.

Of KU, Aaron Nicholson, a 5-9 senior from Wichita who had four points and an assist, said: “They’re really long, I don’t think we’re going to play anyone that long in our conference or all year. That should prepare us for the season.”

