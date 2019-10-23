KU basketball exhibition vs. Fort Hays State: Lineups, tipoff time, streaming info

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas Jayhawks-Fort Hays State Tigers exhibition basketball game on Thursday.

The details

When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence

TV/radio: The game will be live streamed on ESPN+ (subscription required); WHB (810 AM)

Projected lineups

P No. Fort Hays State Ht. Yr. PPG (last year)

F 24 Jake Hutchings 6-7 Sr. 7.0

F 21 Jared Vitztum 6-7 Jr. 7.3

G 23 Calvin Harrington 6-4 Sr. 11.4

G 0 Devin Davis 6-3 Sr. 8.6

G 1 Aaron Nicholson 5-9 Sr. 9.0

P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG

F 22 Silvio De Sousa 6-9 Jr. 0.0

F 35 Udoka Azubuike 7-0 Sr. 13.4

G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 So. 8.5

G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 Jr. 7.3

KU coach Bill Self said the fifth lineup spot would be occupied by either Tristan Enaruna, 6-8, Fr.; Christian Braun, 6-6, Fr., or Jalen Wilson, 6-8, Fr.

ABOUT FORT HAYS STATE (18-11, 12-7 MIAA last season): Fort Hays State, which returns six players from last year’s team, is picked to finish fourth of 14 teams in the MIAA in the league’s coaches poll as well as media poll. … Senior guard Aaron Nicholson is the top returning scorer (9.0 ppg). He led the team in three-point field goals made (45). … Senior guard Devin Davis averaged 8.6 ppg. Jared Vitztum is the top returning rebounder (5.3 rpg). … Senior transfer Jake Hutchings averaged 7.0 points and 2.1 rebounds a game in 31 games for Chaminade last season. … Mark Johnson is 359-172 in 19 seasons at Fort Hays State. He has led the Tigers to three conference titles and seven NCAA Tournament appearances. … FHSU has eight newcomers, including five transfers.

ABOUT NO. 3 KANSAS (26-10, 12-6 Big 12 last season): KU is 11-0 all-time against FHSU, including 8-0 in exhibition contests. … KU, which has won 29 straight exhibition games dating to Oct. 30, 2012, is 88-9 in exhibition history. … KU has won the last 50 exhibition games at Allen Fieldhouse beginning in 1994. … KU has scored 100-plus points in 29 exhibition games, including 13 under coach Bill Self. … KU is 56-2 in exhibition play in Self’s 16 seasons. … KU went 16-0 in Allen last season. KU has gone undefeated in Allen Fieldhouse 20 times, including seven seasons since 2007-08. … KU beat Emporia State and Washburn in exhibition games last preseason.

