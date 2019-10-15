KU football has a new O-coordinator. His contract suggests he’ll get a long look

SHARE COPY LINK

It appears Brent Dearmon should get more than the rest of this season to prove he can be a successful offensive coordinator at Kansas.

According to Dearmon’s 18-page contract — signed on Oct. 6 and obtained by The Star through an open records request — the 34-year-old has a guaranteed pact through the next 2 1/2 seasons, which each year promising a base salary of $250,000 annually.

KU also has school options it can exercise to keep Dearmon in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. In each of those instances, KU must alert Dearmon in writing of its intentions by Feb. 15 — roughly six months before the next season begins.

Also of note: Dearmon (or a potential suitor) must pay a hefty buyout should he decide to become an assistant coach at another school. Dearmon must pay KU $500,000 if, during any time under contract through the 2025 season, he announces his intention to resign or take a job elsewhere. The exception to this is if Dearmon becomes a head coach at an FBS school; if that happens, he would not owe KU any money.

Dearmon has plenty of incentives for permanent pay increases, which hypothetically could boost his annual salary to $500,000 per year if he maxed out. Some of those include:

• $50,000 for any bowl game appearance

• $50,000 for a six-win season, with a $25,000 increase from that total for every additional win

• $40,000 for finishing fifth in the Big 12 in scoring offense, with a $20,000 increase for every position above that

There are also one-time incentive payments available for single-year accolades, with Dearmon earning the percentage of his top accomplishment. Those include:

• 5% bonus for selection to a bowl game

• 15% bonus for a New Year’s Six bowl win or selection to the College Football Playoff

• 25% bonus for a national championship

The new contract still is not as lucrative — at this point — as the one given to KU’s previous offensive coordinator. Les Koenning, who was fired by KU coach Les Miles last week, will be owed $500,000 for this season and $500,000 for next, per a term sheet he signed on Jan. 21. The full amount is to be paid over 23 months, and there also is an offset, meaning if Koenning takes another football job in the next two years, KU will not have to pay him that part of his salary.

Dearmon, who was shown in last week’s ESPN+ “Miles to Go” episode driving a 2009 Toyota Corolla, also will receive a “courtesy vehicle” from KU Athletics. He’ll also get up to eight tickets for each home and road football game and a membership to a Lawrence country club.