Starting cornerback for KU football team arrested for failure to appear

Kansas football starting cornerback Corione Harris was arrested early Monday morning for failure to appear, according to Platte County, Missouri arrest logs.

According to court logs, Harris initially received a ticket for speeding on March 8. Subsequently, after missing a July 23 court date, Harris’ license was suspended on July 29.

A Platte County jail official said Monday afternoon that Harris was no longer at the facility, and a current inmate list did not show Harris’ name.

KU Athletics did not respond immediately to phone calls seeking comment.

Harris — a 6-foot-1, 180-pound sophomore — has started KU’s last five games. He posted four solo tackles in the Jayhawks’ 45-20 home loss to Oklahoma on Saturday.

When he first signed with KU in 2017, Harris became the Jayhawks’ first top-100 football recruit ever. Ranked 97th at the time by Rivals, Harris picked KU over Mississippi State, choosing to join high school teammate Mike Lee on the Jayhawks’ roster.

In an article posted then, Rivals analyst Woody Wommack said Harris “projects as a shutdown corner at the next level” before saying the news “marks a major recruiting victory (for KU) and puts other programs on notice that the Jayhawks are going to be a presence in New Orleans going forward.”

