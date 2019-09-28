‘I’m not one of those guys that runs it up.’ TCU’s Gary Patterson defends TD at buzzer

TCU coach Gary Patterson reflects on big win over Kansas TCU had a disappointing loss to SMU, but rebounded with a big-time win over Kansas. Frogs coach Gary Patterson talked about the game. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU had a disappointing loss to SMU, but rebounded with a big-time win over Kansas. Frogs coach Gary Patterson talked about the game.

TCU scored a touchdown at the buzzer of what became a 51-14 victory over Kansas on Saturday.

TCU coach Gary Patterson said it had nothing to do with running up the score on the Jayhawks. He pointed to KU coach Les Miles using timeouts in the final series as a reason why TCU continued running plays.

With TCU leading 45-14 late in the game, Miles used timeouts to stop the clock with 1:19 left and 1:10 left. Following the timeout with 1:10 left, TCU third-string quarterback Mike Collins completed a 20-yard pass to Derius Davis on a third-and-6 from the TCU 47.

Three plays later, Collins scored an 11-yard run as time expired.

“It was a run play,” Patterson said. “We did everything we could to run the football in the second half. I was actually the one who said quarterback keeper because nobody was watching the quarterback. They hadn’t played the quarterback for the last five stretches. It wasn’t being anything more than call a play. It was still a run play.

“You guys know how I am. I took knees the last time we played here. I’m not one of those guys. I’m not one of those guys that runs it up. I’m not one of those guys.”

Patterson and Miles had what appeared to be a cordial postgame handshake afterward, and each spoke well of each other leading into the game.