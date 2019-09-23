KU Jayhawks football vs. TCU Horned Frogs: Kickoff time, TV, 5 things to know

KU football coach Les Miles appreciative of the support shown by students and the standing ovation from fans, even after a tough loss KU football coach Les Miles appreciative of fans in tough loss to West Virginia on Sept, 21, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK KU football coach Les Miles appreciative of fans in tough loss to West Virginia on Sept, 21, 2019.

If Kansas football fans are looking for positives, here’s an easy place to start.

ESPN writer Bill Connelly released his advanced SP+ rankings for the week on Sunday, and following Saturday’s 29-24 loss to West Virginia, KU has moved up to 77th.

That’s ... quite a jump for four weeks. The Jayhawks were 108th in the SP+ preseason rankings, meaning the team has clearly outperformed — on a play-by-play basis — what was expected of them this season.

Connelly’s calculations, by the way, gave KU a 91% win expectancy against West Virginia based on the stats from the game. KU had 7.4 yards per play and allowed 4.6 to West Virginia, and in 2019, teams that gain more than seven yards per play and allow less than five have gone a combined 73-2.

Poor field position, lack of third down execution and costly turnovers ended up contributing to KU’s loss Saturday. And yes, the team will ultimately be judged by its final win-loss record.

Go under the hood, though, and there sure appear to be the makings of a more competitive program.

For KU football in 2019, that should be considered progress.

Here’s a look at this week’s game.

The details

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

TV: FS1

Radio: WHB (810 AM) in Kansas City, KFH (1240 AM) in Wichita

The line: TCU by 16 1/2.

Five things to know

Reason for optimism? KU defeated TCU, 27-26, last year in Lawrence after entering as two-touchdown underdogs. Recently, the Jayhawks have kept most of their contests against the Horned Frogs competitive, losing by 10 in 2013, four in 2014, six in 2015 and one in 2016. Or pessimism? One of the Jayhawks’ worst football showings ever, though, came during the team’s last trip to Fort Worth, Texas. KU lost that game 43-0, with the team mustering just 21 yards of offense — the worst total by an FBS team since at least 2000. The other AP: KU receiver Andrew Parchment was chosen Big 12 offensive newcomer of the week after catching five passes for 132 yards with two touchdowns against West Virginia. Through four weeks, Parchment ranks third in the conference in receiving yards (367) and is tied for fourth in touchdowns (four). Passing woes: TCU has struggled to throw it through three games, ranking 126th nationally in completion percentage (48%) and tied for 127th in yards per pass attempt (5.2). TO drought: KU football’s defense has failed to force a turnover in three straight games and has just two takeaways all season. The Jayhawks’ season-long turnover margin of minus-six also is the worst mark in the Big 12.

