Here’s how much of a raise former KU strength coach Andrea Hudy is getting with Texas

Many speculated that former Kansas men’s basketball strength coach Andrea Hudy was going to receive a raise when she decided last month to leave KU after 15 years to accept a similar position with the Texas basketball program.

That, it turns out, is correct.

Hudy’s base salary at Texas is $230,000 — a number that was obtained by The Star via a Texas Public Information request. At the time of her departure from KU, Hudy was making $200,568.80 annually, the school said in a response to an open records inquiry from The Star.

Worth noting, though: Hudy’s KU salary last year did not count a bonus she had received in previous seasons that had been earned based on the team’s performance.

New KU men’s basketball strength coach Ramsey Nijem, who was hired on Sept. 4, will make almost the same pay as what Hudy did with the Jayhawks. Nijem’s annual salary will be $200,000, according to KU.

Nijem, who comes to KU after working five years with the Sacramento Kings, started with the Jayhawks two weeks ago.

“Kansas is certainly in most eyes — in my eyes — the best college program to join,” he told The Star earlier this month. “Here’s an incredible opportunity to be part of a tradition like no other. Ultimately it was sitting down and making a decision, ‘This is something I can’t pass up.’”

The Star’s Gary Bedore contributed to this story.

