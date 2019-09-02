Two KU football players recently arrested for separate matters

KU coach Les Miles gives final takeaways from Week 1 win Kansas football coach Les Miles gives his final takeaways from KU's Week 1 win over Indiana State. Miles spoke to reporters on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at KU's football facility. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas football coach Les Miles gives his final takeaways from KU's Week 1 win over Indiana State. Miles spoke to reporters on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at KU's football facility.

Two Kansas football players were arrested in Lawrence for different incidents in the last week.

Shaq Richmond, a senior safety from Oklahoma City, was arrested Thursday night for failure to appear. He was released the next day on $198 bond, according to police logs, with a new court date set for Sept. 11.

Richmond, who played in two games for KU last year and has 15 career appearances, did not see action in the Jayhawks’ opening game against Indiana State.

KU sophomore walk-on linebacker Tom Barrett also was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of contributing to a child’s misconduct and displaying or possessing a fictitious ID. Barrett, who has not played in any games for KU during his three-year career, was released Sunday on $1,500 bond, according to the police log.

A KU spokesperson said the athletic department was aware of both incidents and was “currently in the process of gathering information. We will handle the situation according to our internal policies.”

