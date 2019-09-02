KU’s best playmaker returns this week. He was suspended Game 1 after offseason arrest

KU coach Les Miles gives final takeaways from Week 1 win Kansas football coach Les Miles gives his final takeaways from KU's Week 1 win over Indiana State. Miles spoke to reporters on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at KU's football facility. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas football coach Les Miles gives his final takeaways from KU's Week 1 win over Indiana State. Miles spoke to reporters on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at KU's football facility.

New Kansas football coach Les Miles won’t be taking it easy on running back Pooka Williams in his return to the lineup following a one-game suspension.

“He’s going to play, and play early and play late,” Miles said Monday. “As it fits the scheme and as he fits what we’re doing, he’ll play without limitations.”

Williams, who missed the first game as punishment following a domestic battery charge in December, certainly should give KU’s offense a boost in its home game Saturday against Coastal Carolina. The sophomore from New Orleans earned all-Big 12 first team honors last season at both running back and kick returner, averaging 7.0 yards per carry while combining for nine rushing and receiving touchdowns.

“I suspect he’ll give us some Pooka plays,” Miles said. “We’re looking forward to having him back, I can tell you that. He’s enjoyed by his teammates, and he’s really ... we’ll enjoy him in the huddle, we’ll enjoy him eating, we’ll enjoy that man.”

Williams’ domestic battery charge resulted from an incident between he and an 18-year-old woman on Dec. 5. The victim, during a Dec. 6 interview with a KU police officer, said that Williams punched her in the stomach and grabbed her by the throat, according to an arrest affidavit filed in Douglas County District Court.

Williams signed a 12-month diversion agreement with the Douglas County District Attorney’s office in March, a step that will drop his misdemeanor battery charge if he completes the program. As part of his diversion, Williams agreed to a stipulation of facts, which stated that he grabbed and pushed the victim around 12:30 a.m. Dec. 5 at her friend’s apartment.

“When I entered, I confronted (the victim) about cheating on me. I was upset and I grabbed her by the arms during the argument,” the stipulation of facts read. “The other people in the room separated me from (the victim), and I left the room. I later returned to get my keys. I grabbed (the victim) by the wrist to get her to come to the hall with me, but the other people in the room separated me from her. I was able to get (the victim) to come out to the hall with me. While out in the hall we continued to argue and I pushed (her) out of the way and left.”

Williams has faced university sanctions as well. He will be subject to probation until he graduates, and he’ll also have to attend monthly meetings with a university conduct officer. In addition, he’s required to complete 40 hours of community service and take a sexual violence accountability course.

Miles was asked Monday whether Williams had addressed the team following the incident.

“I suggested that, and he got scared,” Miles said, referring to Williams’ quiet personality. “Yeah, I suggested that he do it, and he’s going to, just not when I suggested.”

KU quarterback Carter Stanley said Williams had spoken to many teammates when first allowed to practice again in July.

“He didn’t say anything to the team, but he’s kind of shy,” Stanley said. “Honestly I didn’t really expect anything like that, but him talking to me — and I know he talked to a lot of the other guys individually — that meant a lot to us. He was just kind of ready to flush the situation and move on from it.”

Williams, for the first time at KU, also will be able to speak on his own behalf this week. He was not brought to interviews as part of previous coach David Beaty’s rules for freshmen last season, and KU officials have not made Williams available yet this year, saying his first media appearance will be after his 2019 playing debut.

A four-star running back who chose KU over offers from LSU and Mississippi State, Williams became the face of the program last season while displaying a knack for shifty moves and game-changing runs. His best effort came on national television, as he posted 252 rushing yards and a passing touchdown in KU’s 55-40 loss to Oklahoma on Nov. 17 that aired on Fox.

“Just seeing what he did last year as a freshman and helping out this team was special,” Stanley said. “That running back room is very talented, and I’m excited to see what him being added back can do for us.”

