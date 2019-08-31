Kansas Jayhawks football vs. Indiana State Sycamores: Prediction, kickoff time, TV

Les Miles explains ties with Indiana St. coach Curt Mallory Kansas coach Les Miles explains his history with Indiana State coach Curt Mallory. KU and Indiana State will play on Saturday at Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas coach Les Miles explains his history with Indiana State coach Curt Mallory. KU and Indiana State will play on Saturday at Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence.

The details

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Booth Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, Kansas

TV: Fox Sports KC

Radio: WHB (810 AM) in Kansas City, KFH (1240 AM) in Wichita

Line: KU by 4 1/2

Prediction

This is no doubt a scary opener for KU ... and one only needs to look to the Vegas line for proof of that.

Though the Jayhawks have ridden a wave of offseason optimism following the hiring of coach Les Miles, they remain less than a touchdown favorite in their home opener, making this a contest the oddsmakers would say KU should win roughly two out of every three tries.

Indiana State, which is ranked 16th in the FCS preseason poll, should test KU’s inexperienced defensive front seven with its ground game. The Sycamores — at 242 rushing yards per game — ranked 14th in that stat out of 124 FCS teams a year ago, and their 5.1-yard rush average also was good for 22nd nationally.

KU, meanwhile, should be run-heavy no matter its quarterback. Though Miles won’t announce a starter at QB before gametime, indications are that Thomas MacVittie and Carter Stanley will both play. Keep in mind, all-Big 12 running back Pooka Williams also will be unavailable for KU while serving a one-game suspension.

Over the course of the offseason, Miles has received some of his greatest praise for the organization he’s brought to KU’s program. That characteristic, hypothetically, should carry over well to this opener, as the Jayhawks coaching staff has had months to get ready for this opening opponent.

These two teams, talent-wise, are probably closer than most think. And it shouldn’t be considered a shock if Indiana State is able to come through with the minor upset.

I’ll still stick with KU pulling away in the opener, though, believing Miles’ attention to detail will be extra helpful in a game where the Jayhawks had nearly unlimited time to prepare.

KU 31, Indiana State 21

