Utah big man Mady Sissoko, originally from Mali, to visit KU this weekend

Mady Sissoko, a 6-foot-8, 225-pound senior forward from Wasatch Academy in Mt. Pleasant, Utah, will make an official recruiting visit to Kansas this weekend, Rivals.com reports.

Sissoko is a former high school teammate of KU freshman wing Tristan Enaruna.

Sissoko, who is ranked No. 48 in the recruiting Class of 2020 by rivals.com, fractured his right hand in an accident involving an all-terrain vehicle known as a “Razor” on a recent recruiting trip to BYU, the Salt Lake Tribune has reported. It will keep him out an undetermined amount of time during his senior season at Wasatch.

A native of Mali, Sissoko averaged 12.5 points and 8.9 rebounds per game as a junior. In the past, he’s mentioned KU, Michigan State, Memphis, Duke, Kentucky, Oregon, BYU, Texas Tech, UCLA and others as possible college destinations. He’s already made visits to Colorado, BYU and UCLA.

Scoopmantv.com reports that Sissoko will visit Memphis on Sept. 3 and Michigan State on Sept. 5. Sissoko told Scoopmantv.com he “will make a decision right after (visits are complete).”

Of his impending visit to KU, Sissoko told Shay Wildeboor of Rivals.com: “I’m really interested to see the player improvement at Kansas, the academics, the style of play and some other things.

“I actually have a teammate from last year, Tristan Enaruna, that committed to play at Kansas,” he added. “He is at Kansas right now, so I’m excited to see Tristan during my visit. I just want to see and learn about as much as the Kansas program that I can during my visit.”

Here is ESPN.com’s scouting report on Sissoko as of Aug. 20: “Sissoko has exceptional physical tools at a young age. He’s long, athletic, agile, and mobile. He is exceptionally light on his feet, both running the floor as well as his bouncy athleticism that allows him to be all over the rim on both his first and second jumps. He’s got a wealth of defensive potential because of his quick reactions, ability to move his feet, and protect the rim. He plays the game with a high motor, is already comfortable being vocal, and is being developed offensively as he learns to play within offensive structure.

“His overall instincts are still just a work in progress. Right now he impacts the game with his motor and physical tools, but he’ll need to continue to develop his skill set and overall offensive game to remain a top prospect in the national class of 2020.”

ESPN continued: “There’s a lot of things to like at this early stage. He’s athletic, mobile, long, plays with a high motor, and very engaged defensively — all the markings of a top frontcourt prospect in the class of 2020.”