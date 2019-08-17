Caleb Love, recruiting target of KU and Missouri, sets visit dates for both schools

Caleb Love is a 2020 Missouri and Kansas basketball recruit who can play both guard spots and is a menace on defense. Alex Schiffer

Caleb Love, a 6-foot-3 senior-to-be point guard from Christian Brothers College High in St. Louis, will make official recruiting visits to Missouri on Sept. 7-8 and Kansas on Oct. 12-13, he announced Saturday on Twitter.

Love, the No. 32-ranked player by Rivals.com in the recruiting Class of 2020, also will visit Indiana (Sept. 12-15), North Carolina (Sept. 20-22) and Louisville (Sept 27-29).

The Bradley Beal Elite AAU player also has Arizona on his list of schools. Rivals.com’s Corey Evans says Arizona is “working on a date to host Love in the unofficial variety.”

“Love has become a top commodity of late thanks to his toughness and desire to compete at the point of attack. He is a bigger guard standing at 6-foot-3 and just measured in with a 6-foot-9 wingspan at last week’s Nike Skills Academy, the swoosh’s top camp that he was a standout at,” writes Evans of Rivals.com.

Of KU, Love recently told Rivals.com: “They want for me to come in, and they want to play me next to another guard, since that is their system. I don’t know who it might be, but they believe that Devon Dotson is going to go to the league after this year, so they want for me to come in and play on and off of the ball, thanks to my versatility, since I can score the ball, but also pass and make plays for others.”

Of Missouri, Love said: “It is close to home; it is two hours away. They just want for me to come in and turn that program around and put on for my hometown, basically. They are going to help me get to the league.”

Love has made unofficial visits to KU, Missouri, Indiana and Louisville.

Muscadin reports KU offer

Gethro Muscadin, a 6-10, 215-pound senior center from Aspire Academy in Louisville, has been offered a scholarship by Kansas, he reported Friday on Twitter.

Muscadin, originally from Gonaives, Haiti, is not ranked in the recruiting Class of 2020 on Rivals.com. He attended Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, last school year. He’s also considering Kansas State, which has offered a scholarship, and many others.

“The shooting ability & touch that Muscadin has out to the 3-pt line for his size is hard to match. Add in the fact that he blocks everything in sight, has a never ending motor & possesses all the intangibles you look for, 1 college coach is going to be very lucky,” reads a Twitter post from the Aspire Academy Wizards account.

According to endlessmotor.net, Muscadin has also received scholarship offers from UConn, UNLV, Minnesota, New Mexico, Colorado State, Houston, Saint Louis, VCU, Tulsa and Texas Tech.

“Kansas State, UNLV, VCU, Colorado State and New Mexico are recruiting me the hardest right now,” Muscadin told endlessmotor.net.

The Website wrote of Muscadin: “We really love Muscadin’s projection as a lob finishing big that blocks shots at a high rate. With a prototype frame capable of adding 25-30 pounds of muscle mass without losing agility, his best basketball is ahead of him and that is a scary thought for the opposition.”

Scoopmantv.com writes: “Muscadin is still fairly new to basketball and he wasn’t really interested in coaches asking him about the possibility of reclassifying to 2019 and enrolling to college right away. He’s slowing down the process for himself and taking his time with his recruitment.”

Robinson lists seven schools

KK Robinson, a 6-0 senior point guard from Bryant High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, who is ranked No. 78 in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, narrowed his list of prospective colleges to seven Wednesday via Twitter: Kansas, Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa State, Texas A&M, TCU and Vanderbilt.

“They (KU coaches) were at a Kansas City camp, the live event that I was at, and he (Bill Self) said that he really likes the way that I play and that I am a vocal leader on offense and defense and he wants for me to come in and play me and Isaac McBride (freshman from Little Rock) together,” Robinson told Rivals.com.