SportsBeat KC podcast: KU’s decade-old question still true — Who’s the quarterback?

KU football coach Les Miles still hasn’t named a quarterback, with just two weeks before the season opener. KU hasn’t had a winning season since 2008. AP Photo

Since Todd Reesing finished his record-setting career in 2009, Kansas has been looking for answers at the quarterback position.

But is there reason to be worried? Two weeks before the season opener, new coach Les Miles still hasn’t named a starter and even recently added a name to the position battle.

KU beat writer Jesse Newell joins host Blair Kerkhoff to talk quarterbacks, Les Miles, and other football questions.

