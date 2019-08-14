KU offers hoops scholarship to New York prep senior point guard Andre Curbelo

Looking at the Jayhawks 2019-20 recruiting class These are the players in the 2019-20 class that have signed, or are being recruited, by the University of Kansas Jayhawks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK These are the players in the 2019-20 class that have signed, or are being recruited, by the University of Kansas Jayhawks.

Kansas has offered a men’s basketball scholarship to Andre Curbelo, a 6-foot, 170-pound senior point guard from Long Island Lutheran High School in Glen Head, New York, the high school announced Tuesday on Twitter.

Curbelo — he plays spring and summer basketball for the New York Jayhawks — is ranked No. 57 in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com.

A native of Puerto Rico, Curbelo also is being recruited by St. John’s, Texas Tech, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, Miami, Illinois, Florida, Marquette, Cincinnati, Louisville and others.

“He is a traditional type of point guard, one that looks to pass first and set up his teammates,” writes Eugene Rapay of bigeastcoastbias.com. “Curbelo is a solid floor general, one that has great vision. He can also call his own number and attack the basket. His quickness and superb handles make him a slashing threat, but he can also knock down the outside shot.”

Curbelo could wind up attending the same school as his high school and AAU teammate, Zed Key, a 6-8, 230-pound senior power forward who is not ranked by Rivals.com at this time but is being recruited by several major colleges.

Dante headed to Oregon

Mali native N’faly Dante, a 6-foot-11, 225-pound center from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, has reclassified to the recruiting Class of 2019 and committed to play basketball this season at Oregon.

Dante — he played spring and summer basketball with MOKAN Elite AAU — made the announcement Tuesday in a letter he addressed to his mom (who lives in Mali) via The Players’ Tribune.

“Throughout this process it’s been important to me to choose a place that I know you’d be proud of, a place where I will get a strong education and that has a family atmosphere. ” Dante, the No. 9-ranked prospect in the recruiting Class of 2020 (he must now be moved to 2019) wrote to his mom.

“I’ve put a lot of thought into it, and I’m excited to tell you that next year I’m going to be attending college and playing basketball at Oregon. Oregon has a program that reflects a lot of the values you taught me when I was growing up. And I hope that someday I get to show you around Eugene. It’s beautiful there!”

Dante never issued an official list of schools during the recruiting process.

However, 247sports.com said he chose coach Dana Altman’s Ducks over Kentucky, Kansas and LSU. Rivals.com indicates Dante also seriously considered Tennessee and Michigan State. He had more than 30 scholarship offers.

Rivals.com’s Corey Evans writes that, “much of the talk surrounding Dante was not whether he wanted to reclassify but if he could. Receiving the proper test scores was the primary hold-up but with Dante now qualified for college, he is the game-changing sort of talent that programs tend to rely on with a national championship in mind.

“A five-star prospect that stands close to 7-feet tall, is blessed with elite length thanks in part to his 7-foot-6 wingspan, and a frame that has filled out well in recent years, Dante will be first relied upon for his defensive prowess. He is a playmaking defender that changes practically every shot within his vicinity and has strong hands in rebounding his area on the glass.

“The native of Mali (who has been in U.S. four years) has progressively taken the proper steps with his offensive game since stepping foot onto American soil three years ago. He now can make shots to 17-feet, score in the low post and causes a major impact on the weakside glass. All of which was on display this summer with the MOKAN Elite bunch where he posted per-game averages of 15.8 points (72% shooting), 10.5 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks,” Evans adds.

Evans writes that the addition of Dante turns Oregon into an NCAA title contender.

“Alongside Francis Okoro, C.J. Walker and Lok Wur, Oregon has a formidable frontline with enough versatility and depth to compete for a Pac 12 title and possible much more,” Evans writes.

KU is recruiting Robinson

Kansas is recruiting Jaxson Robinson, a 6-6, 170-pound junior shooting guard from Ada (Oklahoma) High School, Rivals.com reports.

Robinson is ranked No. 41 in the recruiting Class of 2021 according to Rivals.com.

He has a list of KU, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Tulsa, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Wichita State, Baylor, Houston, TCU, Wake Forest and others.

“Robinson’s recruitment is in the early stages and figures to turn into one of the biggest battles in the Midwest,” writes Eric Bossi of Rivals.com.

Doke, Agbaji at Nike camp

Rivals.com’s Evans assessed the play of KU senior Udoka Azubuike and sophomore Ochai Agbaji at last week’s Nike Skills Academy in California.

The two Jayhawks competed in pick-up games with other college players and served as camp counselors for high schoolers who attended.

“The last time that most of us heard about Azubuike, it was regarding the ligament tear that he suffered in his right hand that ultimately led to the redshirt being taken off of Ochai Agbaji,” writes Evans. “Back and fully healthy, Azubuike still has a ways to go in the skill department but when it comes to rim-running, dump-off dunking and rebounding, not many do it better than the Kansas star. This all is enforced further by his 7-foot-8 wingspan. A plus-nine wingspan on a center that weighs more than 275 pounds and competes on each possession is difficult to stop at the college level. Questions continue to circulate about his ultimate fate at the NBA level, but that shouldn’t stop his efficiency numbers from soaring at KU this winter.”

Of Agbaji, Evans writes: “He didn’t have a tremendous camp but whenever it comes to the immediate eye test, many were stumped at how Agbaji was a potential full-year redshirt candidate at Kansas last year. He still showed that he has more room to grow before he settles into the off-guard spot that could ultimately be his long-term position in the NBA. However, Agbagi is a Herculean figure at 6-foot-5 and just over 210 pounds. He should be Kansas’ primary lock-down defender next season.”