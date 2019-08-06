Four-star linebacker chooses KU football. His other finalists included Texas and USC

KU’s Les Miles on his first recruiting class after a coaching layoff Kansas Jayhawks coach Les Miles discusses the emotions of having another recruiting class following a head coaching layoff since 2016. He spoke to reporters on Feb. 6, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas Jayhawks coach Les Miles discusses the emotions of having another recruiting class following a head coaching layoff since 2016. He spoke to reporters on Feb. 6, 2019.

Even without a Kansas win to his name, Les Miles continues to impress on the recruiting trail.

Same goes for receivers coach Emmett Jones.

On Tuesday, KU landed one of its top recruits ever, as Dallas four-star prospect Brennon Scott committed to the Jayhawks in a Twitter post.

“I’m excited to play early and compete against the top schools in the Big 12,” Scott told Sam Spiegelman of Rivals.com, “because I feel like me choosing an underdog team that’s on the rise can be good for me when I come in and take over the Big 12.”

A 6-foot-2, 233-pound outside linebacker from Bishop Dunne HS, Scott chose KU over four other finalists: Texas, USC, Oregon and Auburn.

The fact that the Jayhawks were in the running with those schools is notable enough, especially given the program’s recent lack of success. KU has the longest bowl drought of any FBS team and also hasn’t won more than three games in a season since 2009.

Scott, though, trusted KU thanks to his relationship with Jones, a man who already has shown an ability to woo talent from the Dallas Metroplex area.

Another example came earlier this week. On Monday, KU landed three-star receiver Lawrence Arnold from DeSoto, Texas, with Jones serving as the main recruiter for him as well.

Jones also helped KU secure its top recruit in the 2019 class in defensive end Steven Parker — a four-star Rivals recruit who is expected to contribute immediately for this year’s Jayhawks.

Scott’s 0.8925 247Sports Composite ranking puts him as KU’s eighth-best recruit since 2000.

Tuesday’s announcement gives KU 23 commitments for the class of 2020, though it’s important to note that at this point, these pledges are all non-binding; that means KU’s coaches will have work to do to keep these players with the Jayhawks until the early signing period in December.

