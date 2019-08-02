Former KU walk-on Garrett Luinstra picks Central Missouri as transfer destination

Former Lawrence Free State point guard Garrett Luinstra (right) has decided to transfer from Kansas to Central Missouri. The Wichita Eagle

Former University of Kansas basketball walk-on guard Garrett Luinstra has chosen the University of Central Missouri as his transfer destination, he announced Thursday on Twitter.

“Excited to announce that I will be transferring to play basketball at the University of Central Missouri! #GoMules,” Luinstra, a 6-foot-2 sophomore-to-be out of Lawrence’s Free State High, wrote Thursday.

The Division II Mules, who are led by sixth-year coach Doug Karleskint, went 14-14 a year ago and 7-12 in the MIAA. The school is located in Warrensburg.

“The deciding factor was being somewhat close to home and UCM is a great school and I’m excited to get started. Really liked the coaching staff and the facilities,” Luinstra said Thursday in a DM to The Star. He had announced plans to leave KU after one season on June 4.

Luinstra played 11 minutes total at KU in 2018-19. He set Free State’s single-season scoring record with 456 points in 2017-18. He averaged 19.0 points a game and helped the Firebirds to a 19-6 record and spot in the Kansas Class 6A state title game.

Luinstra was a first-team all-state pick and Sunflower League player of the year his senior season at Free State. He entered 10 games as a freshman at KU. He was 0-for-3 shooting with three assists and one turnover.

He will be immediately eligible to play during the 2019-20 season in accordance with transfer rules involving moving from a Div. I school to Div. II.

Enaruna scores 17 in loss

KU freshman wing Tristan Enaruna scored 17 points on 6-of-20 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds in the Netherlands’ 88-78 loss to Montenegro in a consolation game Thursday at the 2019 FIBA Under-18 European Championships in Greece. The 6-8 Enaruna missed seven threes in as many attempts. He was 5 of 6 from the line.

Netherlands fell to 1-4 at the event. Enaruna leads his team in scoring (19.2 ppg) and rebounding (9.0) through five games. He’s made 38 of 97 shots (39.2%) including 5 of 26 threes (19.2%). He’s made 15 of 32 free throws (46.9%). Netherlands will conclude play in the tourney Saturday against Croatia.

Cunningham cuts list to five

Cade Cunningham, a 6-7 senior-to-be guard from Montverde (Florida) Academy, whose brother, Cannen recently accepted an assistant coaching job at Oklahoma State, has eliminated KU from his list of schools.

Cunningham, the No. 2-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, has a final five of Oklahoma State, Kentucky, Florida, Washington and North Carolina, Tipton Edits reported on Twitter.

“So as you can imagine, everyone wants Cunningham, but only one school will get him, and it almost certainly will be Oklahoma State,” writes Jason Marcum of aseaofblue.com. “Once the Cowboys hired Cade’s brother as an assistant coach, it became a near-lock that he would eventually land in Stillwater for his one season of college basketball.”