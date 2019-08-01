What Bill Self thinks of the experimental rule that ends games without a clock

KU coach Bill Self’s thoughts on basketball’s ‘Elam Ending’ Kansas basketball coach Bill Self talked about the Elam Ending, which was used in The Basketball Tournament. Self spoke to reporters on July 29, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas basketball coach Bill Self talked about the Elam Ending, which was used in The Basketball Tournament. Self spoke to reporters on July 29, 2019.

Kansas coach Bill Self attended The Basketball Tournament last week in Wichita, and in doing so, he was able to experience the “Elam Ending” in person.

So does he want the end-of-game change to be a part of college basketball someday?

“I don’t think so,” Self said, before continuing. “But I will say this: It forces you to keep playing.”

For those that don’t know ... the “Elam Ending,” developed by Nick Elam, is a creative method used by TBT to complete games.

The basics are simple: Once there is a stoppage under the four-minute mark of the final quarter, the clock is turned off and a “target” score is set by adding eight to the leading team’s total. From there, the first team to reach that target score wins.

Hearing about the @ElamEnding for the first time? Need a quick refresher?



Here's how all 63 of our games will end in #TBT2019.

Elam’s goal with this method was to improve basketball’s end-of-game experience. Not only does his idea eliminate ugly foulfests, but early data shows it is able to speed up the final minutes too.

Self, while watching, could potentially see some other positives as well.

“If you’re down 20 with four minutes left, and the other team’s still got to score eight points — it’s not like they can hold the ball and just try to hang on, which we’re professionals at since I’ve been coaching,” Self said with a smile. “I think there’s some good things about it. But they (the NCAA) will never change that.”

Though rule modifications can often develop quickly in sports, Self’s point likely refers back to some challenges the Elam Ending will face from traditionalists (which we discussed in further detail with Elam during a SportsBeat KC podcast episode two years ago).

For one, the Elam Ending eliminates all buzzer-beaters, which has produced some of college basketball’s most memorable moments. Then again, even those have lost some luster recently with video reviews, as many celebrations have been cut short by officials frantically waving players off the court so they can go check the monitors.

There’s no guessing when games are over with the Elam Ending, which appears to be one of its strengths. This also can lead to more unscripted end-of-game scenes, much like this viral one from the first round of this year’s TBT.

The Elam Ending also would mean no more overtime games, and because teams would actually have to win games with a made shot, it could mean less playing time for walk-ons in blowouts.

When I contacted Elam on Thursday, though, he had a counter for this final point as well.

While he agreed that coaches would be more reluctant to bring in end-of-bench reserves, he also could see potential for a new special moment in college basketball: the “walk-on walk-off.”

Instead of simply dribbling out the clock, there could be rare instances where walk-ons could actually end a contest with a game-winner.

“In college basketball, fans would lose their minds anytime a non-scholarship player makes a game-clinching shot,” Elam said. “Under the regular timed format, many walk-ons warmly recall their brief appearances on court as a blur. Under the Elam Ending, they might warmly recall such appearances as their most vivid and cherished memory in organized sports.”

Elam, by the way, is making his way to Chicago this weekend for the TBT semifinals and championship, which will be played on Sunday and Tuesday and televised on ESPN and ESPNU.

After watching video of Self’s comments about his basketball idea, Elam said he appreciated the coach’s fair-mindedness.

“Always a thrill to hear from those at the highest level,” Elam said, “whether they embrace the Elam Ending or not.”

