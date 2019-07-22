University of Kansas

KU sophomore defensive lineman arrested on suspicion of DUI in Lawrence

Lawrence

Kansas defensive lineman Malcolm Lee was arrested early Saturday morning by Lawrence police on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to logs from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

Lee, a sophomore transfer from Iowa Western Community College, was released on bond, the log stated.

“We are aware of the situation and are currently in the process of gathering information,” KU director of football communications Katy Lonergan said Monday afternoon. “We will handle the situation according to our internal policies.”

According to police, Lee was arrested at 10th and Mississippi streets in Lawrence.

Lee, a member of the 2019 recruiting class, was ranked a three-star recruit by both Rivals and 247Sports. He played in 12 games for Iowa Western last season, recording 43 total tackles, five sacks and 10 tackles-for-loss.

Lee is expected to compete for snaps right away with KU losing most of its defensive line production from last season. An Omaha, Nebraska native, he chose KU over offers from Iowa, Louisville, Central Florida, FAU and Houston.

