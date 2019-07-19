Kansas point guard Devon Dotson to work NBA player Chris Paul’s camp this weekend

KU guard Devon Dotson on taking care of unfinished business KU point guard Devon Dotson tested the NBA waters, but he and his family decided it was best for him to return to KU for his sophomore season to take care of some unfinished business after a disappointing ending to last year's season Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK KU point guard Devon Dotson tested the NBA waters, but he and his family decided it was best for him to return to KU for his sophomore season to take care of some unfinished business after a disappointing ending to last year's season

Kansas sophomore point guard Devon Dotson will serve as a camp counselor at the Chris Paul Elite Guard camp this weekend in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The camp annually features the top 25 high school point guards from around the country and the top 20 college point guards for a three-day camp with NBA player Paul overseeing each skills session.

Some college guards who have said they are attending: Matt Coleman, Texas; Bryce Aiken, Harvard; Javonte Smart and Skyler Mays, LSU; Myles Powell, Seton Hall; Justin Turner, Bowling Green; Marcus Evans, VCU; Ty-Shon Alexander, Creighton and Sam Merrill, Utah State.

KU’s Dotson is a 6-foot-2 native of Charlotte, North Carolina. He tested the NBA draft waters this offseason, ultimately electing to return to KU.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

KU offers Javonte Brown

Javonte Brown, a 6-foot-11, 220-pound junior-to-be center from Mount St. Joseph High School in Baltimore, has been offered a scholarship by Kansas, he reported on Twitter.

Brown, the No. 46-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2021, who is originally from Canada, has been offered by KU, Maryland, Oklahoma, Stanford, Texas A&M, Georgetown, New Mexico, Providence, Seton Hall, Tulane and others.

“I was very surprised and happy with the offer from Kansas,” Brown told Jayhawkslant.com. “I love the academics at Kansas, the coaching staff, and especially the basketball. The team is well managed by a complete coaching staff and they play in a Power Five conference, which is always a bonus. I am heavily considering visiting Kansas.”

Brown is thinking about reclassifying to 2020.

“There’s definitely a chance. Only the future will tell if I’m ready,” Brown told Jayhawkslant.com.

R.J. Davis has long list of schools

R.J. Davis, a 6-0 senior-to-be from Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, New Jersey, who was offered a scholarship by Kansas on June 30, was offered a scholarship by North Carolina this week, according to Zagsblog.com.

Davis has an early recruiting list of KU, Texas, North Carolina, Kentucky, Duke, Villanova, UCLA, Pittsburgh, Indiana, Marquette, Georgetown, UConn, Seton Hall, Cal, Nebraska and others.

Harmon happy to receive KU offer

Zion Harmon, a 5-9 junior-to-be point guard from Bella Vista Prep in Phoenix, who is ranked No. 20 in the recruiting Class of 2021 by Rivals.com, was pleased to receive a scholarship offer from KU this week, his dad, Mike, tells Jayhawkslant.com.

“Bill Self is my favorite college coach,” Mike Harmon said. “He (Zion) was raised in the 1-4 high-low motion offense and he can run that offense with his eyes closed. It (Kansas) is the perfect fit,” he added. “People are sleeping on him due to his size, but he will keep growing. My oldest boy kept growing even in college. No player has his extensive resume. He is pound for pound the best point guard in high school basketball regardless of class.”

Harmon will attend the CP3 Elite Guard camp this weekend in North Carolina.