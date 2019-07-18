KU offers basketball scholarships to Nos. 16- and 20-ranked players in Class of 2021

Looking at the Jayhawks 2019-20 recruiting class These are the players in the 2019-20 class that have signed, or are being recruited, by the University of Kansas Jayhawks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK These are the players in the 2019-20 class that have signed, or are being recruited, by the University of Kansas Jayhawks.

Kendall Brown, a 6-foot-7 junior-to-be shooting guard from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, has received a scholarship offer from Kansas, he reported Wednesday on Twitter.

Brown, who attended East Ridge (Minnesota) High School last year, is ranked No. 16 in the recruiting Class of 2021 by Rivals.com.

“They (KU coaches) say that I’m a very versatile player with my size and ball-handling skills and that I can be an elite defender with my length,” Brown tells Zagsblog.com. “They’ve said that they really like my defense and I can make a living off of it.”

Brown is considering KU, Baylor, Iowa State, Nebraska, California, Maryland, Iowa, Minnesota, Creighton and others.

“They (KU coaches) have developed a lot of players to go to the league. I like the gym and the school. I went there for a tournament back in elementary school and just fell in love with it ever since,” Brown told Zagsblog. “I don’t have any frontrunners in my recruitment right now. It’s 100 percent open.”

Harmon offered by KU

Zion Harmon, a 5-9 junior-to-be point guard from Bella Vista Prep in Phoenix, Arizona, has been offered a scholarship by KU, he announced on Twitter.

Harmon, the No. 20-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2021 by Rivals.com, fared well for Boo Williams of Virginia at last week’s Peach Jam in South Carolina. His hometown is Benton, Kentucky.

He’s heard from the likes of KU, Missouri, Kentucky, Alabama, Auburn, Creighton, New Mexico State, Saint Louis, SMU, Stephen F. Austin, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Western Kentucky.

Sissoko has long list of schools

Mady Sissoko, a 6-9 senior-to-be forward from Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant Utah, who is ranked No. 48 in the Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, tells 247sports.com he’s hearing the most from coaches from Michigan State, Colorado, KU, Auburn, Florida State, North Carolina State and Texas A&M.

The Mali native is a former high school teammate of KU freshman Tristan Enaruna.

“I have a lot of options so I am actually going to cut my list down to five or six, maybe in these next two weeks coming up,” he told 247sports.com “I would like to take all my visits by the end of the fall so that I can start to compare the schools and see where I fit in best.”

Caleb Love to cut list soon

Caleb Love, a 6-3 senior-to-be point guard from Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis, said he’s being recruited heavily by KU, Missouri, North Carolina, Louisville, Texas, Indiana, Georgetown and Illinois.

He is ranked No. 32 in the Class of 2020 by Rivals.com.

“I just took an unofficial up there (to KU) not too long ago. And it was a great visit,” he told Rivals.com. “The facilities up there are top notch. I met some of the players. They said it’s a great program. But their relationship with me, they’re talking to me almost every single day. I’m picking their brains. So, our relationship is great.”

Love is expected to cut his list of schools in the near future.

Isaiah Jackson update

Isaiah Jackson, a 6-9 senior-to-be forward from Waterford Mott (Michigan) High School, who is ranked No. 20 in the Class of 2020 by Rivals.com says he’s heard from KU, Michigan State, Duke, Kentucky, Arizona, Alabama, Maryland, Illinois, Oregon, St. John’s and others, according to Zagsblog.com.

He’s about to attend his fourth high school in as many years after spending a year at SPIRE Academy in Ohio.

“Isaiah’s recruitment is open. Just about every school has voiced interest besides maybe North Carolina. That’s the only big school that we haven’t talked to,” Jackson’s dad, Wesley, told Zagsblog.com

Diallo to sign with Suns

Former KU forward Cheick Diallo has agreed to a two-year contract with the Phoenix Suns, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday on Twitter.

Diallo, a native of Mali, will make $1.7 million this season and $1.8 million in 2020-21 according to Bobby Marks of ESPN.

In three seasons with New Orleans Pelicans, Diallo averaged 5.5 points and 4.6 rebounds in 133 games.

Diversion for Josh Jackson

Former KU guard Josh Jackson has entered into a diversion program to settle a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest, TMZ.com and ESPN.com reported Wednesday.

Jackson, who recently was traded from Phoenix to Memphis, was arrested at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami Gardens, Florida. According to reports, he attempted to enter the VIP area several times without the correct pass.

He was handcuffed by police and then fled from the officers before being detained, according to the police report.

ESPN.com reports that Jackson was entered into the diversion program on July 2. If he successfully completes the diversion program, the charge will be dismissed.

Jackson, 22, averaged 11.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 79 games last season, his second in the NBA.

In June, The Arizona Republic reported that Jackson was accused of smoking marijuana around his 5-month-old daughter. The child’s mother made the allegations in family court. She stated she smelled marijuana when picking up her daughter from Jackson’s residence.

During his only season with the Jayhawks, Jackson was charged in 2017 with one misdemeanor count of criminal property damage after prosecutors alleged he kicked the driver’s door and rear taillight of a car driven by a KU women’s basketball player. He pleaded not guilty and entered into a one-year diversion program.