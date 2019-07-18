KU’s Bill Self honored as 2019 Kansan of the Year at banquet in Washington, D.C.

“I’m not going anywhere,” KU’s Bill Self says Despite rumors that he could coach in the NBA, KU basketball coach Bill Self stated Tuesday, April 16, 2019 that he will be coaching the Jayhawks next year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Despite rumors that he could coach in the NBA, KU basketball coach Bill Self stated Tuesday, April 16, 2019 that he will be coaching the Jayhawks next year.

University of Kansas basketball coach Bill Self was honored as the 2019 Kansan of the Year by the Kansas Society of Washington, D.C, at its annual banquet Wednesday night at the Westin City Center.

KU athletic director Jeff Long joined Self and his wife, Cindy, at the banquet, which was attended by various government officials of the state of Kansas.

Self, 56, has a 473-106 record in 16 seasons as KU coach. Overall, Self is 680-211 in 26 seasons of coaching.

At KU, Self’s teams have won one national title, 14 Big 12 regular-season titles and eight Big 12 tourney crowns. KU has reached the Final Four three times in the Self era.

Other winners of Kansan of the year: Lynn Jenkins, 2018; Bernadette Gray-Little, 2017; Adam LaRoche, 2016; Mark Turgeon, 2015; Rob Riggle, 2014; Jim Ryun, 2013; Jordy Nelson, 2012; Eric Stonestreet, 2011; Sam Brownback and Dennis Moore, 2010; Robert Hemenway and Jon Wefald, 2009; David Dillon, 2008 and Bill Snyder, 2007.