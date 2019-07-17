KU offers scholarship to another MOKAN Elite player: Kennedy Chandler of Tennessee

Looking at the Jayhawks 2019-20 recruiting class These are the players in the 2019-20 class that have signed, or are being recruited, by the University of Kansas Jayhawks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK These are the players in the 2019-20 class that have signed, or are being recruited, by the University of Kansas Jayhawks.

Kansas secured a commitment from one MOKAN Elite AAU basketball player on Tuesday, while offering a scholarship to another member of the Kansas City-based spring/summer traveling squad.

Kennedy Chandler, a 6-foot-0 junior-to-be point guard from Briarcrest Christian High School in Eads, Tennessee, on Tuesday reported on Twitter that he’d been offered by KU.

Chandler, the No. 28-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2021 by Rivals.com, received the offer a few hours before MOKAN teammate Dajuan Harris of Columbia’s Rock Bridge High School committed to play hoops at KU starting with the upcoming 2019-20 season.

KU now has three MOKAN Elite graduates on the 2019-20 roster: Harris, Christian Braun of Blue Valley Northwest and Ochai Agbaji of Oak Park High.

Chandler, who has an early list of KU, Memphis, North Carolina, Duke, Oklahoma, Syracuse, Arizona, Kentucky, Michigan, Louisville and many others, averaged 14.1 points and 6.0 assists in helping MOKAN Elite (7-1) win the Peach Jam AAU title last weekend in South Carolina. He was chosen second-team all-Peach Jam. MOKAN 7-footer N’Faly Dante, another KU prospect, was chosen first-team all-tourney.

Chandler is said to be favoring Memphis.

“Everybody wants to stay at home, but we are going to go with the best fit,” Kylan Chandler, Kennedy’s dad, told the Memphis Commercial-Appeal newspaper. “He wants to stay at home,” Kylan added, “but that’s up to Mr. Hardaway (Penny, Memphis coach).”

David Rosen of zonazealots.com has been impressed with the play of point guard Chandler.

“The one thing that stands out when watching highlights of Chandler play is his quickness. Combine that with his ability to finish in multiple ways at the rim makes him difficult to guard. Plus he has a smooth looking shot from outside the arc,” Rosen writes.

“But that’s not all. He has incredible court vision when it comes to finding his teammates when driving to the basket or passing the ball down the floor for the easy finish. Chandler can also get it done on the defensive end, which Sean Miller (Arizona coach) loves to see his players do.”

Chandler said he currently is in no hurry to make a decision.

“I’m loving the recruiting process right now, and I’m looking forward to seeing which schools will make it on my list,” Chandler told dailymemphian.com.

Kansas offers Kerwin Walton

KU has offered a scholarship to Kerwin Walton, a 6-5 senior-to-be guard from Hopkins High School in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Rivals.com reports.

Walton, currently unranked in the Class of 2020, has recently been offered by KU, Vanderbilt, Arizona, Miami, Minnesota, Purdue, Nebraska and others.

His stock has soared since hitting 10 threes in 13 attempts in a single game at last weekend’s adidas Summer Nationals in Alabama.

“Walton might be the first to tell you that he didn’t have the spring that he envisioned. He changed that in Alabama with a Saturday to remember. Walton began the day hitting 10 threes in his morning game before knocking down five more to complete the night,” writes Corey Evans of Rivals.com. “Iowa State and Miami just offered and more will surely follow. It’s always hard to find shooters with legitimate size, which is why Walton’s recruitment will be a busy one for the remainder of the summer.”

Walton said: “I figure if I get space then I’m going to make them pay for it. If I hear the crowd that just gives me more confidence to shoot it.”