SportsBeat KC podcast: Les Miles, KU football players on what to expect this season
Kansas football took the stage Monday at Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys.
Coach Les Miles addressed the one-game suspension of Pooka Williams and the quarterback competition, and he and the players spoke of the Jayhawks’ prospects for the 2019 season. Let’s just say everyone’s spirit is pretty high.
