Kansas draws Chaminade in first round of Maui Invitational

Kansas will meet Chaminade in the opening round of the Maui Invitational at 8 p.m. Central time on Nov. 25 at the Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii, tournament organizers announced Thursday.

That game will be shown on ESPNU.

If KU wins, the Jayhawks would meet the winner of the UCLA-BYU game in the semifinals, set for 9:30 p.m. Central time Nov. 26. If KU loses it would play a losers’ bracket game at 4 p.m. Central.

If KU advances to the title game it would meet either Michigan State, Virginia Tech, Dayton or Georgia at 4 p.m. Central on Nov. 27.

Kansas is 14-6 all-time in the Maui Invitational. The Jayhawks won the event in 1997 and 2015.

KU is 3-0 against Chaminade, with all three meetings in the Maui Invitational. KU beat the Silverswords 123-72 in the opening round of the 2015 Maui Invitational. KU went on to win the title in 2015, defeating UCLA in the semifinals and Vanderbilt in the title game. UCLA is the only other team in the 2019 field that Kansas has faced in Maui. KU is 2-0 versus UCLA in the event.

All 12 Championship Round games of the Maui Invitational will be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU, and streamed on ESPN3.





CBSsports.com is predicting Michigan State over KU in the final.