KU basketball podcast: Recruiting, Frank Mason’s future, looming NCAA punishment?

Former Kansas Jayhawk Frank Mason File photo

It’s never not basketball season at Kansas as the weekend commitment of guard Tre White proved. Also, several former Jayhawks recently returned to Lawrence for alumni functions, including the most decorated player in recent years, Frank Mason.

And will KU be one of the schools soon to receive a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA? Beat writer Jesse Newell and host Blair Kerkhoff break it down.

Read the stories we discussed:

Tre White, highly touted sophomore guard from Milwaukee, commits to KU basketball team

Frank Mason scores 33 in alumni game, speaks about uncertain future with Kings

NCAA official: 6 schools could face punishment related to basketball investigation