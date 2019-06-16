Pebble Chalk, Jayhawk: Gary Woodland breaks through for first major win at U.S Open

Former University of Kansas golfer Gary Woodland watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the U.S. Open Championship golf tournament Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Pebble Beach, Calif. AP

Former University of Kansas golfer Gary Woodland — in his 13th season as a professional — has his first major championship.

And it took tons of composure to get there.





Woodland, a Topeka native, held off a late charge by Brooks Koepka, winning the U.S. Open by three strokes with a 13-under on Sunday afternoon at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California.

This makes history. Woodland, who golfed for the Jayhawks from 2003-07, became the first KU alumnus to ever win a PGA major tournament.

Woodland finished strong after leading the tournament after the second and third days.

The 35-year-old Woodland had to recalibrate after his round started to waver on the par-4 ninth Sunday. After posting just two bogeys in his first 62 holes of the tournament, Woodland had to lay up after his tee shot into the rough left of the fairway. He settled for bogey after missing a 9-foot par putt to the right.





More trouble followed at the par-3 12th. Woodland’s tee shot went to the right of a greenside bunker, and he later missed a 21-foot par try to go to 11-under with his lead dropping to one stroke over Koepka.

He recovered right after that, though. Woodland deftly saved par after hitting his tee shot well right on the par-4 No. 13, managing to hit the green in regulation before two-putting.

Then, on the par-5 No. 14, Woodland launched his second shot 255 yards with a 3-wood to the fringe of the green, giving him a signature moment before he two-putted for birdie to regain a two-shot advantage.

Woodland held from there, going par-par-par the next three holes before sinking a long birdie putt with a two-stroke lead on the par-5 No. 18 to seal the victory. He even heard some “Rock Chalk, Jayhawk” chants from the gallery after his shots on the final hole, with his mother, Linda, becoming emotional after the final putt while wearing a KU jacket.

Justin Rose, who was in the final pairing with Woodland, shot a 3-over on Sunday to drop to a tie for third at 7-under. Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm and Chez Reavie also finished at 7-under.

Woodland, who took home $2.25 million with the win, previously had his best major finish last year, tying for sixth at the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis.





