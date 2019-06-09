Caleb Love, standout St. Louis Christian Brothers point guard, to visit KU on Sunday

Looking at the Jayhawks 2019-20 recruiting class These are the players in the 2019-20 class that have signed, or are being recruited, by the University of Kansas Jayhawks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK These are the players in the 2019-20 class that have signed, or are being recruited, by the University of Kansas Jayhawks.

Caleb Love, a 6-foot-3, 175-pound senior-to-be point guard from Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis and Brad Beal Elite AAU, will make an unofficial recruiting visit to Kansas on Sunday, The Star has confirmed.

Love, the No. 38-rated player in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, has received scholarship offers from Missouri, Illinois, Kansas State, Arizona, North Carolina, Louisville, Iowa, Indiana, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Virginia and others. He’s a prime target of Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin, as reported by The Star in late December.

Love averaged 19.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game his junior season for Christian Brothers. His unofficial visit to KU was first reported by Stockrisers.com and Rivals.com.

“Love fits perfectly into that point-guard role. His style of play is similar to that of Brandon Williams, in which he is always looking to take the ball to the rim or not afraid to shoot the outside shot,” writes David Rosen of zonazealots.com. “Love always seems to be scanning the court, looking to find his teammates for the open look. Also, he shows that willingness to get back on defense to block a shot.”

Here’s the ESPN.com scouting report on Love: “Caleb is a point guard that has many of the tools it takes to be special. His handle is as good and tight as anyone in the class and he can get by the defender with speed or finesse. Caleb is advanced for his age at using ball screens and making the correct play. Makes good decisions when in the lane to draw the defender or take the shot. He is wired to score right now and is more than capable shooter from three. He can pull up behind the screen or shoot the three off the catch. He is very good finishing and making plays in transition with his athleticism and creative finishing.”

Listing weaknesses, ESPN.com reports: “Caleb is a scoring point now but has the look like he can develop into a floor leader. He will need to keep working at the intangibles of being a PG. At times has forced some offense and taken low percentage shots but can improve with maturity. He is a good shooter from three right now but can definitely improve with correct teaching and reps.”

The bottom line, ESPN.com says: “Caleb has a chance to be one of the elite guards in the 2020 class. He is advanced in his skill level with the ball and attacking defenders. One of the more talented scoring points around. Will be a sought after player.”

Grimes update

Former KU guard Quentin Grimes, who has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal after one season at KU, will visit Texas A&M on Sunday after visiting Houston on Saturday, Grimes’ mom told Jon Rothstein of CBSsports.com. Grimes, a 6-5 sophomore-to-be, is a native of The Woodlands, Texas.





