The fifth-seeded Kansas baseball team couldn’t hold on to an early lead, falling 7-5 to top-seeded Texas Tech in an elimination game on Friday afternoon at the Big 12 Tournament in Oklahoma City.

KU scored a pair in the first inning and two more in the second to take an early 4-0 advantage before Texas Tech rallied. The Red Raiders’ best inning was a three-run sixth, as Josh Jung and Kurt Wilson both hit home runs against KU starter Ryan Cyr to go ahead 5-4.

The Jayhawks (32-26) added a run in the seventh, but Texas Tech answered with two in the bottom of the frame as Gabe Holt delivered a two-run homer.

James Cosentino and Skyler Messinger paced KU’s offense with two hits apiece.

KU, which entered the week 59th in the RPI, is likely to be one of the first teams left out when the 64-team NCAA bracket is announced Monday.

