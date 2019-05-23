R.J. Hampton won’t be picking KU, Memphis or Texas Tech until after draft deadline

Looking at the Jayhawks 2019-20 recruiting class These are the players in the 2019-20 class that have signed, or are being recruited, by the University of Kansas Jayhawks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK These are the players in the 2019-20 class that have signed, or are being recruited, by the University of Kansas Jayhawks.

Prize college basketball point guard prospect R.J. Hampton is not expected to choose one of his three finalists — Kansas, Memphis or Texas Tech — until after Wednesday’s NCAA early entry withdrawal deadline, Hampton’s dad, Rod Hampton, told Zagsblog.com on Thursday.

“We will know a lot more after next week. (We) need to see who stays in NBA (Draft),” Rod Hampton informed reporter Adam Zagoria.

R.J. Hampton, a 6-foot-5 senior at Little Elm (Texas) High School, who is ranked No. 6 in the recruiting class of 2019 by Rivals.com, will be monitoring the decisions of KU guards Devon Dotson and Quentin Grimes — who have until 10:59 p.m., Central Time, Wednesday to withdraw from the 2019 NBA Draft pool if they wish to return to school — as well as the decision of Memphis signee Rayjon Tucker, an Arkansas-Little Rock graduate transfer who also has his name in the draft.

Hampton averaged 32.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game last season at Little Elm High. He surpassed the 50-point mark twice.

Hampton to attend U19 trials

R.J. Hampton is one of 34 basketball players who will attend USA Basketball’s Men’s Under 19 World Cup Team training camp from June 15-18 at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA Basketball announced on Thursday.

Former Bishop Miege standout forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who played his senior year of high school at IMG Academy in Florida, also will attend the trials, which will be used to determine the 12-player roster for the 2019 USA Basketball Men’s U19 World Cup Team.

That team, to be selected by the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team Committee, will be finalized prior to its departure for the 2019 FIBA World Cup on June 24 in Greece.

Some standout prospects in the recruiting class of 2020 to attend (who are considering KU) include Scottie Barnes, Josh Christopher, Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green and Jalen Suggs..

Incoming Kansas State freshman DaJuan Gordon of Chicago’s Curie High School, also will attend tryouts as will Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton and Oklahoma State’s Isaac Likekele.

Kansas State’s Bruce Weber is head coach of the U.S. team. He’ll be assisted by Mike Hopkins of Washington and LaVelle Moton of North Carolina Central.

Wilson likes hiring of Howard

Jalen Wilson, a 6-8 senior small forward from Guyer High in Denton, Texas, who is slated to visit KU on May 30-June 1 and North Carolina on June 3-5, says he applauds the hiring of Juwan Howard as Michigan head coach.

“Juwan Howard was a great player and a great face for Michigan,” Wilson, the No. 47-rated player in the recruiting class of 2019 by Rivals.com, tells The Michigan Daily newspaper. “Now that he’s the head coach, I feel like it’ll really bring a big spark to the school.”

Last week, Wilson asked out of his letter-of-intent at Michigan following coach John Beilein’s decision to take the Cleveland Cavaliers head coaching job.

“I’ve still got the same business,” Wilson told The Michigan Daily. “It’s not going to change everything. It’s a new coach so he’s going to have to recruit and do all the business all over again like everybody else, really.”

Wilson also has Oklahoma State and Florida on his list and says he definitely will consider Michigan. He is close to Michigan assistant Luke Yaklich, who according to the Daily, has received interest from Texas to fill an assistant coaching vacancy.

“Coach Beilein came to my house and had a full game plan of his future with me. I would expect the same from Juwan,” Wilson told Mlive.com.

Grimes in Utah on Thursday

Kansas’ Quentin Grimes worked out for the Utah Jazz on Thursday in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was joined by Marial Shayok, Iowa State; Ky Bowman, Boston College; Skyler Flatten, South Dakota State; Juwan Morgan, Indiana and Obi Toppin, Dayton.

KU’s Dedric Lawson had a Thursday workout with the New Orleans Pelicans, according to Bryan Kalbrosky of Hoopshype.com. He was joined by Lindell Wigginton, Iowa State; Tyus Battle, Syracuse; Cody Martin, Nevada; Jared Harper, Auburn and Aric Holman, Mississippi State.

“Guys struggled for the most part shooting except for Shayok,” Utah Jazz vice president of player personnel Walt Perrin, told NBA.com. “Quentin was one I thought struggled a little bit with his shooting, but he had a ‘Pro Day’ yesterday (at undisclosed site) so he might have been a little tired. Other than that, I thought he played pretty well. He handled the ball, tried to get into the offense we had set up for him. He made some correct reads with screen rolls,” Perrin added.

Jeremy Woo of SI.com commented on the KU guard duo of Dotson/Grimes in an article on Thursday: “As Kansas continues its pursuit of uncommitted R.J. Hampton and Michigan decommit Jalen Wilson, the fate of last year’s backcourt remains up in the air. Dotson and Grimes each had positive moments at the (NBA) Combine, but it doesn’t feel like either player moved the needle enough to solidify his draft status. Both are presently looking at second-round selections (at best) and G League time if they turn pro now. It’s still possible Dotson returns (to KU). Transferring may be on the table for Grimes,” wrote Woo.





