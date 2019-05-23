KU baseball rallies for improbable 15-14 comeback over K-State in Big 12 Tournament

Kansas’ James Cosentino celebrates an 11th-inning, walkoff single in KU’s 15-14 victory over Kansas State on Thursday in the Big 12 Tournament in Oklahoma City. Screengrab of Fox Sports Southwest video

The Kansas baseball team’s season is still alive ... and all it took was five consecutive hits against the team’s biggest rival when the Jayhawks were down to their final out of the year.

Fifth-seeded KU, improbably, rallied from a three-run, extra-inning deficit to take a 15-14 victory over No. 8 seed Kansas State on the second day of the Big 12 Tournament in Oklahoma City.

K-State (25-33) plated three in the top of the 11th to take a 14-11 lead before KU’s clutch finish.

After a groundout, KU had a runner on third with two outs when the craziness began. Skyler Messinger started with a single, then Dylan Ditzenberger, Casey Burnham and Jack Wagner all followed with singles, tying the score at 14-14.

James Cosentino followed with a deep drive off the wall in right center for a walkoff hit, which led to KU’s players streaming out of the dugout to mob him in celebration.

Rock. Chalk. Walk. Off.



Unbelievable four runs in bottom of the 11th to win it!



KU 15, KSU 14#KUbaseball pic.twitter.com/csPwyBDF5n — Kansas Baseball (@KUBaseball) May 23, 2019

K-State, which was swept by KU last weekend in Lawrence, performed well against Jayhawks’ ace Ryan Zeferjahn, scoring nine runs off him (eight earned) in the first 5 2/3 innings.

At one point, K-State led 11-7; that was before KU struck back for three in the sixth and one in the seventh to force extra innings.

KU (32-25) will play another elimination game, against either top-seeded Texas Tech or No. 4 seed West Virginia at 3:15 p.m. Friday. The Jayhawks previously lost to the Mountaineers, 12-8, on Wednesday morning in the Big 12 Tournament opener.

K-State finishes its season 25-33.

