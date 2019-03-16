KU basketball vs. Iowa State: Big 12 Tournament championship lineups, time, TV

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas Jayhawks-Iowa State Cyclones matchup in the Big 12 Tournament championship game.

When/where: 5 p.m. Saturday, Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo.

TV/radio: ESPN, WHB (810 AM)

Projected lineups:

P No. Iowa State Ht. Yr. PPG

F 12 Michael Jacobson 6-9 Jr. 11.5

G 3 Marial Shayok 6-6 Sr. 18.7

G 11 Talen Horton-Tucker 6-4 Fr. 12.2

G 22 Tyrese Haliburton 6-5 Fr. 6.8

G 1 Nick Weiler-Babb 6-5 Sr. 9.2

P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG

F 1 Dedric Lawson 6-9 Jr. 19.2

F 33 David McCormack 6-10 Fr. 3.7

G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 Fr. 8.8

G 11 Devon Dotson 6-2 Fr. 11.9

G 5 Quentin Grimes 6-5 Fr. 8.3

ABOUT IOWA STATE (22-11): Iowa State, the No. 5 seed, seems to have recovered from a late-season slump that dropped the Cyclones out of the AP rankings. ISU entered the Big 12 Tournament having lost three straight games, five of six and six of eight. ISU beat Baylor, 83-66, in the quarterfinals on Thursday and defeated Kansas State, 63-59, in Friday’s semifinals. The 17-point win over Baylor was ISU’s largest at the conference tourney since it beat the Bears by 20 points in 2005. … ISU has made at least one three-pointer in 400 straight games. … ISU had six blocked shots versus Kansas State. … Marial Shayok has scored 17 or more points in 28 of 32 games. … Michael Jacobson had a career-high 16 boards against K-State in the semis. … Fourth-year ISU coach Steve Prohm (82-52 in four seasons at ISU) is 3-5 versus KU. … ISU’s 17-point win (77-60) over KU on Jan. 5 in Ames was ISU’s largest margin of victory ever over a Top 5 team. It was also the Cyclones’ largest win against Kansas since March 10, 1973 (89-65 in Lawrence). Shayok went 5 of 5 from three in the first meeting against KU. It marked the first time a Jayhawks opponent had been perfect from beyond the arc with at least five attempts since Oklahoma State’s Desmond Mason went 5 of 5 on Feb. 7, 2000 … ISU has won 11 of its last 13 games at the Big 12 tourney. ISU has won the tourney four times — 2000, 2014, 2015, 2017. … ISU hit 13 threes in 25 tries against Baylor and six in 22 tries versus K-State. … Steve Prohm on playing KU in the final: “That’s what you want to be a part of. You’re playing the elite program in our league, Hall of Fame coach, bunch of McDonald’s All-Americans. We got a ton of respect for Kansas, I know a couple of years ago, I think it may have been coach (Fred) Hoiberg’s last year, they played Kansas and beat them in the championship (2015). I heard those stories and my second year here when we thought we may play each other in the Sweet 16. We thought that may happen, but we got beat by Purdue. Iowa State and Kansas, ESPN, that should be fun.”

ABOUT NO. 17 KANSAS (25-8): Kansas, the No. 3 seed, will play in its 22nd overall conference tournament championship game, including its 14th in the Big 12 era. KU has won 15 conference postseason tournament titles and has a 15-6 championship game record. In the Big 12, KU is 11-2 in title games with its last championship won a year ago. … KU is 182-65 all-time against Iowa State. … Bill Self is 25-9 versus ISU as KU coach. … KU has won five of the past seven meetings.. … KU has won the Big 12 Tournament title eight times in the 16-year Self era. KU won in 2018, 2016, 2013, 2011, 2010, 2008, 2007 and 2006. The Jayhawks beat West Virginia in the finals a year ago. … KU has 25 victories for the 14th-consecutive season, beginning in 2005-06. … KU is 5-0 in neutral-site games this season and 15-1 over the last two seasons. … Friday’s victory over West Virginia in the tourney semifinals made Kansas 14-6 in Big 12 semifinal games. … KU’s 88 points against WVU were the most by the Jayhawks at the Sprint Center since KU scored 98 in a victory over Purdue on March 23, 2017. The point total was KU’s most in a Big 12 Tournament game since KU defeated Iowa State 88-73 on March 15, 2013. … Devon Dotson has 394 points, ninth best mark for a freshman in KU history. Dotson has an assist-to-turnover ratio of 10 to 1 through two games in the Big 12 Tournament. … Quentin Grimes has converted 14 of 29 threes (48.2 percent) in the month of March. ... KU is 41-9 all-time at the Sprint Center. … KU is No. 3 seed in the Big 12 Tournament after a 10-year run as the No. 1 seed. KU won the tourney as 3 seed in 1999 and lost to Texas in the semifinals in 2004. Bill Self on playing ISU: “They’re the best offensive team in our league. They’ve got more weapons. They create problems for a lot of folks and we’re also one of them because they play small. So they got shooters at all four spots around the perimeter. We’ve been playing big, so we will have to make adjustments there and try to figure it out. I love their personnel and they always play good in Kansas City it seems like.”