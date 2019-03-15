Photo gallery: Big 12 Tournament, Kansas 88-West Virginia 74

KU’s Marcus Garrett, left, battles West Virginia’s Brandon Knapper for a rebound during the first half of Friday night’s semifinal game of the Big 12 Tournament at the Sprint Center.
KU’s Dedric Lawson and the Jayhawk bench celebrate his three-pointer during the second half of Friday night’s Big 12 Tournament semifinal game at the Sprint Center.
KU’s Quentin Grimes went down late in Friday night’s game against West Virginia with a leg injury.
KU’s K.J. Lawson, front, fights off West Virginia’s Andrew Gordon for a rebound during the second half of Friday night’s Big 12 Tournament semifinal game at the Sprint Center.
KU’s Quentin Grimes hits another three-pointer over West Virginia’s Brandon Knapper during the first half of Friday night’s Big 12 Tournament semifinal game at the Sprint Center.
After hitting another three-point shot, KU’s Quentin Grimes (5) and teammate Devon Dotson head back down court past West Virginia’s Brandon Knapper during the first half of Friday night’s Big 12 Tournament semifinal game at the Sprint Center.
KU’s Ochai Agbaji drives by West Virginia’s Emmitt Matthews during the first half of Friday night’s Big 12 Tournament semifinal game at the Sprint Center.
KU’s Quentin Grimes tries to drive past West Virginia’s Jordan McCabe during the second half of Friday night’s Big 12 Tournament semifinal game at the Sprint Center.
