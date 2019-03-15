Why KU’s Ochai Agbaji will be worth watching in the Big 12 championship game

Ochai Agbaji’s eighth backpedal took him across midcourt, and Bill Self was ready for him.
“Come on, Och!” the Kansas coach screamed a few feet away. “That’s terrible!”
Out of a media timeout, KU tried to surprise West Virginia with a full-court press, and the strategy worked for a couple seconds.
It wasn’t successful, though, because West Virginia’s Lamont West was physical with Agbaji, easily freeing himself to sprint forward to receive the inbounds pass.
This first-half sequence ended up as a minor footnote in KU’s 88-74 victory over West Virginia in Friday’s semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament. The Jayhawks had their hottest shooting night in three weeks, then later picked up their defensive intensity in the second half to build a comfortable lead.
Playing for a conference tournament championship and a ring is a nice accomplishment for this team, especially because it’s the first KU squad in 15 years that didn’t secure its own hardware with a regular-season crown.
Big picture, though, it also gives KU one more trial run before the most important games start next week.
And it would help Self’s confidence for sure if he was able to see more flashes of the Ochai Agbaji he had a month ago.
It’s an unfair standard, no doubt. Agbaji went from redshirt to potential future lottery pick in roughly a month, which has to rank among the fastest any college basketball player has ever risen his own personal stock.
After Agbaji’s ascent, though, there’s been more struggles than Self might’ve expected. Entering Friday’s game, Agbaji averaged just 5 points over his last six contests, which included a scoreless outing during a home KU win over K-State.
Some of this is understandable. It was so much, so fast, even for a freshman who seems mature beyond his years.
Self hasn’t been hesitant to talk about the recent slump, though. He’s spoken openly trying to get Agbaji out of this, and before the Big 12 Tournament started, Self talked with former player Travis Releford — another talented guard from the KC area — while trying to understand how Releford handled playing games close to home at Sprint Center to see if he might be able to help prepare Agbaji.
The freshman’s performance Friday against West Virginia had ups and downs. He fouled too often defensively, and on a couple of occasions, he wasn’t able to scrap his way to loose balls and rebounds inside.
When this happens, Self doesn’t have many options. He typically goes to his security blanket Marcus Garrett, and he was pleased with the reserve enough Friday to have him start the second half over Agbaji as well.
This still has its own risks. Garrett’s an excellent defender, but his lack of shooting makes KU an easier team to guard on the other end. To Garrett’s credit, after a rough start Friday, he made his final four shots of the first half to take advantage of the lack of respect he was getting.
It’s still much easier if Agbaji is playing well. If he’s back to 30-ish minutes per game, Garrett (who’s also battling through an ankle injury) becomes a luxury instead of a necessity. The Jayhawks also can play to more athleticism, with Agbaji serving as the team’s best leaper and lob-catcher.
There were good moments Friday. Agbaji was smooth midway through the second half when dribbling into an 18-foot pull-up, then four minutes later, he held his follow-through after putting in a three from the corner. He also added a highlight-reel, one-handed alley-oop slam in the final minutes.
Agbaji finished with nine points on 4-for-9 shooting, but in 21 minutes he still wasn’t the player he’s previously shown he can be.
He’ll get one more trial run here before everything is magnified.
