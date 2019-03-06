Lagerald Vick won’t be back for KU’s Senior Day contest, Bill Self says Wednesday

Kansas senior guard Lagerald Vick, who has been in his hometown of Memphis on an indefinite leave of absence since Feb. 7, will not return for KU’s Senior Day game against Baylor on Saturday, KU coach Bill Self said Wednesday on his weekly Hawk Talk radio show.





“Lagerald is not going to be back for the game Saturday. We have visited. He is not quite ready to come back. I shouldn’t say ‘not ready,’ that’s the wrong way to put it. He is still taking care of some things,” Self said. “He will not be there on Saturday. Obviously it’s getting late and we are going on one month that he would be out. The likelihood (of his return to team), even though it isn’t etched in stone, for every day that passes, the likelihood of him coming back is less and less.

“(His) attitude is good,” Self continued. “(He’s) certainly taking care of business. I think he’s handling everything very well, to be quite candid, without going into any detail, which I won’t. But certainly there’s not any negatives with how he’s handling anything at all.”

Vick has averaged 14.1 points and 4.0 rebounds a game. He’s made a team-leading 66 three-pointers in 145 tries for a 45.5 percent clip.

On Feb. 7, Self announced: “Lagerald has some personal matters that require his immediate attention and he will be taking a leave of absence from our team. During this time, we will respect Lagerald’s privacy. There is no timetable for his return.”

Vick’s mom, La La Vick, told The Star on Feb. 7 that Vick was returning to Memphis to help out with family issues. Vick’s mom was unavailable for comment for this story.