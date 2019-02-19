West Virginia’s Bob Huggins poked fun at Bill Self about KU facing adversity

Ahead of last Saturday’s game against West Virginia, KU men’s basketball coach Bill Self talked about the roster turnover the Jayhawks have dealt with this season.

Center Udoka Azubuike is out after having surgery on his hand in January, guard Lagerald Vick has left the team because of a personal issue, and guard Marcus Garrett has missed time because of an ankle sprain. And, of course, Silvio De Sousa has been suspended by the NCAA.

“I think it’s been definitely one of the more challenging years we’ve had,” Kansas coach Bill Self told Metro News in West Virginia. “Really, it’s been no fault of anything, but just some misfortune.

“I don’t think it’s been as challenging with the different lineups as much as the different lineups have created ways you have to play differently. We’ve had enough depth to plug guys in, but when you plug those guys in, it totally changes our style and what we’ve been practicing and those sorts of things.”

West Virginia has dealt with a roster shakeup, too. Center Sagaba Konate and guard Beetle Bolden have missed significant time because of injury, and forwards Esa Ahmad and Wesley Harris recently were kicked off the team for violating athletic department policies.

During an interview Friday with Soren Petro of WHB (810 AM), West Virginia coach Bob Huggins was asked how difficult it is to lose players because Self has dealt with personnel issues, too.

“I feel bad for him,” said Huggins, his voice dripping with sarcasm. “Yet all he does is bring another McDonald’s All-American off the bench. I feel really bad for him, you know, not to have any depth like that.”

Huggins chuckled and then added: “I’m bringing a guy off (the bench) who was second-team all-county, so it’s a little different.”

KU does have its fair share of McDonald’s All-Americans.

Devon Dotson, a freshman, has stepped up and played well for the Jayhawks. He was a McDonald’s All-American, as were his KU teammates Dedric Lawson, David McCormack and Quentin Grimes (Azubuike, too). But KU also has gotten stellar play from Ochai Agbaji, the former Oak Park High School player who is now being mentioned as an NBA prospect.

Lest you believe there are any hard feelings, later in the conversation, Huggins talked about who much he loves the Big 12.

“We’ve got a great bunch of coaches in the Big 12,” Huggins said. “Bill Self’s a lot of fun. I really enjoy being around Bill and hanging out with Bill when we have the opportunity. And that goes for the other guys in the league. They’re all good guys, they’re all good guys and they’re fun to be around.”

You can listen to Huggins’ interview with Petro here.