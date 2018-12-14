KU basketball vs. Villanova: Lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts and figures

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas Jayhawks-Villanova Wildcats game on Saturday in Lawrence.

When/where: 11 a.m., Saturday, Allen Fieldhouse.

TV/radio: ESPN, WHB (810 AM)

Projected starters:

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

P No. Villanova Ht. Yr. PPG F 4 Eric Paschall 6-8 Sr. 14.5 F 21 Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree 6-9 So. 6.6 F 15 Saddiq Bey 6-8 Fr. 7.9 G 5 Phil Booth 6-3 Sr. 15.8 G 2 Collin Gillespie 6-3 So. 11.6 P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG F 1 Dedric Lawson 6-9 Jr. 19.1 G 5 Quentin Grimes 6-5 Fr. 8.3 G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 So. 6.6 G 24 Lagerald Vick 6-5 Sr. 16.3 G 11 Devon Dotson 6-2 Fr. 11.0







ABOUT NO. 17 VILLANOVA (8-3): Villanova has a 2-1 record against the country’s No. 1-ranked team in Jay Wright’s 18 seasons as Wildcats coach. In 2006, No. 4 Villanova beat No. 1 UConn at home; in 2016, No. 6 Villanova beat No. 1 KU in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight. In 2012, unranked Villanova lost at home to No. 1 Syracuse. … Villanova of the Big East had its six-game winning streak snapped Tuesday at Penn (78-75). Villanova opened the season by defeating Morgan State (100-77) and Quinnipiac (86-53), then losing to Michigan (73-46) and Furman (76-68, OT). After that came wins against Saint Joseph’s (70-58), Temple (69-59), LaSalle (85-78), Florida State (66-60), Oklahoma State (77-58) and Canisius (83-56). … VU dropped back-to-back games for the first time in 179 games, to Michigan and Furman, in November. … Villanova is back in the AP poll at No. 17 after falling out on Nov. 19, snapping a stretch of 50 consecutive weeks in the poll. … Senior guard Joe Cremo (6.9 ppg) is a graduate transfer from the University of Albany who chose the Wildcats over KU and others. He suffered a facial fracture in October. Over the last four games, Cremo is 14 of 26 from the field. … Villanova was the preseason pick to win the 10-team Big East. Eric Paschall was named first-team all-league and Phil Booth second-team. … Booth during Tuesday’s loss to Penn became the 66th player in program history to record 1,000 points. … Saturday’s game will be Villanova’s fifth in 15 days. … Jahvon Quinerly (19 points, eight assists, 11 turnovers all season) was named preseason Big East co-freshman of the year. … Wright is 430–168 in 18 seasons at Villanova. He is 4-2 versus KU.

ABOUT NO. 1 KANSAS (8-0): KU is 3-4 all-time against Villanova. The Wildcats have won three in a row and four of five in the series. Nova beat KU, 95-79, on March 31 in a 2018 Final Four semifinal in San Antonio and also, 64-59, in an Elite Eight game on March 26, 2016 in Louisville. Nova beat KU, 63-59, in the Battle4Atlantis tourney on Nov. 29, 2013 in Bahamas. KU beat Nova, 72-57, in a Sweet 16 contest on March 28, 2008 in Detroit. Nova beat KU, 83-62, on Jan. 22, 2005 in Philadelphia. KU won, 86-79, on Jan. 2, 2004 at Allen Fieldhouse and won, 55-49, on March 18, 1968 in the NIT in New York. … This marks the third time in 63 years KU will play host to the defending NCAA champion at Allen Fieldhouse. KU fell to Cincinnati (1962 champs), 64-49, on Dec. 16, 1962 and beat 1995 champ UCLA, 85-70, on Dec. 1, 1995. … KU is looking to go 9-0 for the first time since the 2010-11 team opened 18-0. … KU is 46-3 in Allen when it is No. 1 in the AP poll, including 20-0 under Bill Self. KU has won 38 straight games in the fieldhouse when ranked No. 1 dating to the 1994-95 season. The last KU loss as a No. 1 team in Allen was to Kansas State, 68-64, on Jan. 17, 1994. … KU is 92-45 against AP ranked opponents in the Self era. … Self is 455-96 at Kansas and 662-201 overall as a head coach. He is 2-4 versus Villanova. … KU has trailed by seven points or more in six of its eight outings and has gone on to win each game. … Lagerald Vick had five assists Saturday against New Mexico State after totaling five assists in his previous four outings.